How has Virat Kohli fared with the bat in IPL finals over the years?
Having finally ended his long wait for an IPL title in 2025, Kohli now has the opportunity to add another chapter to his remarkable legacy by helping RCB secure back-to-back championships.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Virat Kohli will once again be at the centre of attention when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Having finally ended his long wait for an IPL trophy in 2025, Kohli now has the opportunity to add a second title to his glittering career and help RCB become only the third franchise in tournament history to successfully defend their crown.
Another 600-Run Season for Kohli
Kohli heads into the final on the back of yet another outstanding campaign with the bat. The RCB star has crossed the 600-run mark for the sixth time in IPL history and has now achieved the feat in four consecutive seasons, a record unmatched by any other player.
Virat Kohli in IPL 2026
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- Innings: 15
- Runs: 600
- Average: 50.0
- Strike Rate: 164
- 50s/100s: 4/1
- Highest Score: 105
Dominating the Powerplay
One of the biggest reasons behind Kohli's success this season has been his aggressive approach at the top of the order. He has consistently provided RCB with flying starts during the powerplay.
Virat Kohli in the Powerplay (IPL 2026)
- Runs: 325
- Outs: 7
- Strike Rate: 168
- Sixes: 9
- Balls Per Boundary: 4.0
His scoring pattern this season highlights how quickly he has adapted to modern T20 demands.
Strike Rate Breakdown
- Balls 1-10: 168
- Balls 11-20: 163
- Balls 21-30: 139
- Balls 31+: 185
Can Kohli Improve His IPL Playoff Record?
Despite his remarkable consistency in the league stage, Kohli's numbers in the IPL playoffs are relatively modest compared to his overall standards.
Virat Kohli in IPL Playoffs
- Innings: 18
- Runs: 439
- Average: 27.4
- Strike Rate: 125
- Fifties: 2
- Highest Score: 70
With another final awaiting, Kohli has the chance to further enhance his reputation in knockout cricket.
A venue that has treated Kohli well
The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a productive venue for the former RCB captain. His record in Ahmedabad suggests he enjoys batting on the surface and could once again play a crucial role.
While discussions often focus on his IPL final numbers, Kohli's overall record in T20 finals paints the picture of a player who regularly rises to the occasion on the biggest stages.
Virat Kohli in T20 Finals
Innings: 8
Runs: 344
Average: 49.1
Strike Rate: 126
Fifties: 3
Highest Score: 77
His best scores in T20 finals include:
- 7 (vs Deccan Chargers, IPL 2009)
- 35 (vs CSK, IPL 2011)
- 11 (vs MI, CLT20 2011)
- 77 (vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2014)
- 41* (vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2016)
- 54 (vs SRH, IPL 2016)
- 76 (vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024)
- 43 (vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025)
IPL Final Record
Kohli has featured in four IPL finals before the 2026 showdown and has scored one half-century in those appearances.
Virat Kohli in IPL Finals
While those numbers are respectable, they remain below his overall IPL standards, making Sunday's final another opportunity for Kohli to produce a defining innings.
Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy in 2025 after years of heartbreak. Now, with RCB chasing back-to-back titles and Gujarat Titans standing in their way, the 37-year-old has another opportunity to deliver on the biggest stage and further cement his legacy as one of the tournament's greatest-ever players.
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First Published: May 31 2026 | 5:44 PM IST