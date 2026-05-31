How has Virat Kohli fared with the bat in IPL finals over the years?

Virat Kohli will once again be at the centre of attention when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Having finally ended his long wait for an IPL trophy in 2025, Kohli now has the opportunity to add a second title to his glittering career and help RCB become only the third franchise in tournament history to successfully defend their crown.

Another 600-Run Season for Kohli

Kohli heads into the final on the back of yet another outstanding campaign with the bat. The RCB star has crossed the 600-run mark for the sixth time in IPL history and has now achieved the feat in four consecutive seasons, a record unmatched by any other player.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

Innings: 15

Runs: 600

Average: 50.0

Strike Rate: 164

50s/100s: 4/1

Highest Score: 105

Dominating the Powerplay

One of the biggest reasons behind Kohli's success this season has been his aggressive approach at the top of the order. He has consistently provided RCB with flying starts during the powerplay.

Virat Kohli in the Powerplay (IPL 2026)

Runs: 325

Outs: 7

Strike Rate: 168

Sixes: 9

Balls Per Boundary: 4.0

His scoring pattern this season highlights how quickly he has adapted to modern T20 demands.

Strike Rate Breakdown

Balls 1-10: 168

Balls 11-20: 163

Balls 21-30: 139

Balls 31+: 185

Can Kohli Improve His IPL Playoff Record?

Despite his remarkable consistency in the league stage, Kohli's numbers in the IPL playoffs are relatively modest compared to his overall standards.

Virat Kohli in IPL Playoffs

Innings: 18

Runs: 439

Average: 27.4

Strike Rate: 125

Fifties: 2

Highest Score: 70

With another final awaiting, Kohli has the chance to further enhance his reputation in knockout cricket.

A venue that has treated Kohli well

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a productive venue for the former RCB captain. His record in Ahmedabad suggests he enjoys batting on the surface and could once again play a crucial role.

Virat Kohli at Ahmedabad (IPL) Innings: 8 Runs: 290 Average: 48.3 Strike Rate: 135 Fifties: 2 Highest Score: 70* Strong Record in T20 Finals

While discussions often focus on his IPL final numbers, Kohli's overall record in T20 finals paints the picture of a player who regularly rises to the occasion on the biggest stages.

Virat Kohli in T20 Finals

Innings: 8

Runs: 344

Average: 49.1

Strike Rate: 126

Fifties: 3

Highest Score: 77

His best scores in T20 finals include:

7 (vs Deccan Chargers, IPL 2009)

35 (vs CSK, IPL 2011)

11 (vs MI, CLT20 2011)

77 (vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2014)

41* (vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2016)

54 (vs SRH, IPL 2016)

76 (vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024)

43 (vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025)

IPL Final Record

Kohli has featured in four IPL finals before the 2026 showdown and has scored one half-century in those appearances.

Virat Kohli in IPL Finals

Virat Kohli with the bat in IPL finals - Innings: 4 Runs: 139 Average: 34.8 Strike Rate: 126 Fifties: 1 Highest Score: 54

While those numbers are respectable, they remain below his overall IPL standards, making Sunday's final another opportunity for Kohli to produce a defining innings.

Kohli finally lifted the IPL trophy in 2025 after years of heartbreak. Now, with RCB chasing back-to-back titles and Gujarat Titans standing in their way, the 37-year-old has another opportunity to deliver on the biggest stage and further cement his legacy as one of the tournament's greatest-ever players.