PL 2026: Ashutosh unfazed by pressure, targets finisher role for Delhi

Ashutosh Sharma doesn't feel the pressure of performing on a grand stage like the IPL and remains focussed on finishing more games for Delhi Capitals in 2026 than the last season.

In his first season for DC, Impact Player Ashutosh began the tournament with a bang, smashing 31-ball 66 not out to pull off a thrilling win over LSG.

However, he and his team and were not able to ride the initial momentum created in the tournament, failing to make the play-offs.

Speaking to PTI, Ashutosh spoke about his preparation for his third season in the IPL beginning on March 28.

"The preparation is going very well. We have attended 3-4 pre-season camps. My role would be similar to last year, finishing games for the team at number 6 or 7. I want to win as many games as possible," said Ashutosh, who rose to prominence with his exploits for Punjab Kings in 2024.

The 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh who plays domestic cricket for Railways surprisingly doesn't feel the pressure when he is playing in front of a packed crowd, a usual scene in the IPL.

The finisher's role is all about keeping calm in high-pressure situations and Ashutosh seems to have figured out that part of his game.

"I don't feel the pressure when I am in the middle. I believe in my ability and my hardwork. This season I have not developed a new shot or something. It is just about perfecting the game I already have," he said.

With the inclusion Lungi Ngidi and David Miller in the side, Ashutosh feels the unit is well balanced. The Axar Patel-led unit finished fifth in the previous edition.

Is there someone with whom he discusses the game regularly? "I have a few friends. I talk to Shikhar bhai (Dhawan) sometimes about the game and life in general," he said.

Like any other cricketer, Ashutosh aspires to play for India but he doesn't see it as a goal at the same time.

"I don't think of it as a goal. I just want to win every match." The current Indian T20 side is packed with match winners and someone like Ashutosh will need to do something special to attract the selectors' attention.

Asked if he needs to improve any aspect of his game to reach the highest level, Ashutosh said, "He is ready for whatever comes" in front of him.