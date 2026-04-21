IPL 2026: Abhishek equals most 100 record for SRH; slams 47-ball ton vs DC
Abhishek Sharma also holds the record of the highest individual score for the Hyderabad-based franchise with his 141-run innings against PBKS in IPL 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The star Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma enjoyed a successful outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as the southpaw scored his second triple-digit score for SRH, joint-highest for the franchise.
Apart from Abhishek, Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen also have two centuries to their name. Notably, Abhishek Sharma also holds the record of highest individual score for the Hyderabad-based franchise with his 141-run innings against PBKS in IPL 2025.
Abhishek, who came out to open the innings for SRH against DC, took 25 balls to complete his half-century and took just 22 balls more to complete his ton in just 47 balls.
He also added 97 runs for the opening stand with Travis Head (37 runs off 26 balls) to put SRH en route to a big first-innings total. IPL 2026 Match 31, SRH vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Full list of centuries for SRH:
|No.
|Date
|Player
|Nationality
|Runs
|Opposition
|Venue
|1
|30-Apr-2017
|David Warner
|Australian
|126
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|2
|31-Mar-2019
|Jonny Bairstow
|English
|114
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|3
|31-Mar-2019
|David Warner
|Australian
|100*
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|4
|14-Apr-2023
|Harry Brook
|English
|100*
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|5
|18-May-2023
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South African
|104
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|6
|15-Apr-2024
|Travis Head
|Australian
|102
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Bengaluru
|7
|23-Mar-2025
|Ishan Kishan
|Indian
|106*
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|8
|12-Apr-2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian
|141
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|9
|25-May-2025
|Heinrich Klaasen
|South African
|105*
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|10
|21-Apr-2026
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian
|100
|Delhi Capitals
|Hyderabad
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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 8:43 PM IST