IPL 2026: Abhishek equals most 100 record for SRH; slams 47-ball ton vs DC

The star Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma enjoyed a successful outing against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of IPL 2026 on Tuesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as the southpaw scored his second triple-digit score for SRH, joint-highest for the franchise.

Apart from Abhishek, Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen also have two centuries to their name. Notably, Abhishek Sharma also holds the record of highest individual score for the Hyderabad-based franchise with his 141-run innings against PBKS in IPL 2025.

Abhishek, who came out to open the innings for SRH against DC, took 25 balls to complete his half-century and took just 22 balls more to complete his ton in just 47 balls.

IPL 2026 Match 31, SRH vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING He also added 97 runs for the opening stand with Travis Head (37 runs off 26 balls) to put SRH en route to a big first-innings total.

Full list of centuries for SRH:

No. Date Player Nationality Runs Opposition Venue 1 30-Apr-2017 David Warner Australian 126 Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 2 31-Mar-2019 Jonny Bairstow English 114 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 3 31-Mar-2019 David Warner Australian 100* Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 4 14-Apr-2023 Harry Brook English 100* Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 5 18-May-2023 Heinrich Klaasen South African 104 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 6 15-Apr-2024 Travis Head Australian 102 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 7 23-Mar-2025 Ishan Kishan Indian 106* Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 8 12-Apr-2025 Abhishek Sharma Indian 141 Punjab Kings Hyderabad 9 25-May-2025 Heinrich Klaasen South African 105* Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 10 21-Apr-2026 Abhishek Sharma Indian 100 Delhi Capitals Hyderabad

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