IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma fined 25 per cent for dissent at umpire decision

Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain Abhishek Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the match referee's sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

He scored 48 runs off 21 deliveries to get SRH to a flier in the powerplay.

SRH registered their first win of IPL 2026, with a thumping 65-run win, with Abhishek played his part with the bat, hitting four fours and as many sixes.

But he was sanctioned for showing dissent on TV umpire Nitin Menon decision after Varun Chakaravarthy took a diving catch off Blessing Muzarabani the ninth over but there seemed to be no conclusive evidence that the catch was taken cleanly.

But Menon deemed the catch to be legal which the batter disagreed and expressed his disappointment while walking off.