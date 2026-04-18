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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma slams 15-ball fifty vs CSK; fastest for SRH

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma slams 15-ball fifty vs CSK; fastest for SRH

Abhishek broke his own record of a 16-ball fifty he scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024

Abhishek Sharma (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Abhishek Sharma (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma created history in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as he struck a 15-ball fifty to record the fastest fifty for SRH in the tournament.
 
Abhishek broke his own record of a 16-ball fifty he scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 at the same venue. Travis Head is joint second on the list with two fifties in the same number of deliveries.  IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
 
Fastest fifty for SRH in IPL:
 
 
Rank Balls Player Opponent Venue Season
1 15 Abhishek Sharma Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad IPL 2026
2 16 Abhishek Sharma Mumbai Indians Hyderabad IPL 2024
3 16 Travis Head Delhi Capitals Delhi IPL 2024
4 16 Travis Head Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad IPL 2024

Joint third-fastest in tournament

Abhishek’s fastest IPL fifty for SRH is also the joint third-fastest in the tournament alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan and Nicholas Pooran.
 
Fastest fifties in IPL:
 
Player Team Balls Faced Opposition Match Date
Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals (RR) 13 KKR 11-May-23
KL Rahul Punjab Kings (PBKS) 14 DC 08-Apr-18
Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 MI 06-Apr-22
Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 14 CSK 03-May-25
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals (RR) 15 CSK 30-Mar-26
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 15 CSK 18-Apr-26
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals (DC) 15 SRH 20-Apr-24
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals (DC) 15 MI 27-Apr-24
Yusuf Pathan Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 15 SRH 24-May-14
Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 LSG 10-Apr-23
Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 15 RCB 07-May-17
Suresh Raina Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 16 PBKS 30-May-14
Abhishek Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 16 MI 27-Mar-24
Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 16 DC 20-Apr-24
Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 16 LSG 08-May-24
Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 17 KKR 25-May-25
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals (RR) 17 GT 28-Apr-25
Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians (MI) 17 MI 11-Apr-24
Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 17 PWI 23-Apr-13
Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians (MI) 17 KKR 28-Apr-19
Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians (MI) 17 CSK 01-May-21
Adam Gilchrist Deccan Chargers (DEC) 17 DC 22-May-09
Chris Morris Delhi Capitals (DC) 17 GL 27-Apr-16
Nicholas Pooran Punjab Kings (PBKS) 17 SRH 08-Oct-20
Ishan Kishan Mumbai Indians (MI) 17 KKR 09-May-18
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket News Chennai Super Kings

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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