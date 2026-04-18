IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma slams 15-ball fifty vs CSK; fastest for SRH
Abhishek broke his own record of a 16-ball fifty he scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma created history in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as he struck a 15-ball fifty to record the fastest fifty for SRH in the tournament.
Abhishek broke his own record of a 16-ball fifty he scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 at the same venue. Travis Head is joint second on the list with two fifties in the same number of deliveries. IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
Fastest fifty for SRH in IPL:
|Rank
|Balls
|Player
|Opponent
|Venue
|Season
|1
|15
|Abhishek Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|IPL 2026
|2
|16
|Abhishek Sharma
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|IPL 2024
|3
|16
|Travis Head
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|IPL 2024
|4
|16
|Travis Head
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|IPL 2024
Joint third-fastest in tournament
Abhishek’s fastest IPL fifty for SRH is also the joint third-fastest in the tournament alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan and Nicholas Pooran.
Fastest fifties in IPL:
|Player
|Team
|Balls Faced
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|13
|KKR
|11-May-23
|KL Rahul
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|14
|DC
|08-Apr-18
|Pat Cummins
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|14
|MI
|06-Apr-22
|Romario Shepherd
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|14
|CSK
|03-May-25
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|15
|CSK
|30-Mar-26
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|15
|CSK
|18-Apr-26
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|15
|SRH
|20-Apr-24
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|15
|MI
|27-Apr-24
|Yusuf Pathan
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|15
|SRH
|24-May-14
|Nicholas Pooran
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|15
|LSG
|10-Apr-23
|Sunil Narine
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|15
|RCB
|07-May-17
|Suresh Raina
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|16
|PBKS
|30-May-14
|Abhishek Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|MI
|27-Mar-24
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|DC
|20-Apr-24
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|16
|LSG
|08-May-24
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|17
|KKR
|25-May-25
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|17
|GT
|28-Apr-25
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|MI
|11-Apr-24
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|17
|PWI
|23-Apr-13
|Hardik Pandya
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|KKR
|28-Apr-19
|Kieron Pollard
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|CSK
|01-May-21
|Adam Gilchrist
|Deccan Chargers (DEC)
|17
|DC
|22-May-09
|Chris Morris
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|17
|GL
|27-Apr-16
|Nicholas Pooran
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|17
|SRH
|08-Oct-20
|Ishan Kishan
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|17
|KKR
|09-May-18
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 8:17 PM IST