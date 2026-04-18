IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma slams 15-ball fifty vs CSK; fastest for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma created history in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as he struck a 15-ball fifty to record the fastest fifty for SRH in the tournament.

IPL 2026 Match 27, SRH vs CSK: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Abhishek broke his own record of a 16-ball fifty he scored against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024 at the same venue. Travis Head is joint second on the list with two fifties in the same number of deliveries.

Fastest fifty for SRH in IPL:

Rank Balls Player Opponent Venue Season 1 15 Abhishek Sharma Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad IPL 2026 2 16 Abhishek Sharma Mumbai Indians Hyderabad IPL 2024 3 16 Travis Head Delhi Capitals Delhi IPL 2024 4 16 Travis Head Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad IPL 2024

Joint third-fastest in tournament

Abhishek’s fastest IPL fifty for SRH is also the joint third-fastest in the tournament alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sunil Narine, Yusuf Pathan and Nicholas Pooran.

Fastest fifties in IPL: