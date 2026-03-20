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IPL 2026: Abhishek should balance flair like Sehwag, says Kumble

The 25-year-old Abhishek has been one of the most explosive batters at the top of the order in recent times, often giving his teams flying starts with his high-risk, high-reward approach

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble believes flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma needs to strike the right balance between aggression and longevity at the crease, much like the explosive Virender Sehwag did during his career.

The 25-year-old Abhishek has been one of the most explosive batters at the top of the order in recent times, often giving his teams flying starts with his high-risk, high-reward approach.

However, his inability to convert brisk starts into substantial scores more often than not has come to the fore.

"I would relate him to someone like Virender Sehwag, because he would look to smash every ball. When he moved from Test cricket to one-day cricket and then to T20 cricket, he realised that he had to pace his innings slightly differently.

 

"But Sehwag would still go at a 140150 strike-rate. So, that's something Abhishek Sharma needs to start thinking about, saying, 'I've been scoring at 200 strike-rate, expectations are on me, should I now go at a strike rate of 300?' No, you just have to be normal. You have to play a number of balls," Kumble said on JioStar.

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"If Abhishek Sharma bats 20 balls in an innings, we know he will be close to that 50 mark. We saw that with Sanju Samson, not getting out in the 40s or 50s, but making it count by going deeper, getting to that 85-90 mark.

"That's what you need in the T20 format. Maybe that's the kind of maturity you will see in Abhishek this season, which SRH will be hoping for," he added.

Abhishek, who endured a rather underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign, will turn up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, starting March 28.

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers also stressed the need for greater consistency from the left hander, who now has to also deal with the burden of expectations.

"He's 25, not 20 anymore. So, this is definitely the phase where he has to start taking more responsibility. There will be media pressure and people asking him to become more consistent.

"We know he was a little inconsistent during the T20 World Cup, which was disappointing. He had a good finish in the final, but otherwise, it was a quiet tournament for him. He was erratic at times. He had an unbelievable IPL 2025, scoring close to a 200 strike-rate and averaging in the 30s, which is good for an opening batter scoring over 400 runs in the tournament, but it could have been better.

"Once again, that word consistency comes to mind. It's a personal challenge he will have to overcome mentally."  "Being the number one international T20I batter in the world comes with expectation, and that is the most dangerous word in cricket, when you feel like the whole world is closing in on you, and it's up to him to fight those mental battles throughout this coming season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

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