IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane responds to Green not bowling vs MI, says ask CA

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane isn't amused that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, team's costliest buy at Rs 25.20 crore, didn't bowl during his team's deflating six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians, failing to defend a target of 220.

Rohit Sharma (78) and Ryan Rickelton (81) added 148 runs for the opening stand and toyed with a KKR line-up where Varun Chakravarthy's mystery has been exposed and pacers lacked quality. In this backdrop, Rahane admitted that he missed Green's medium pacers which is currently off the table due to diktat from Cricket Australia.

Why can't Green bowl, he was asked and pat came the sharp reply, "That question you need to ask Cricket Australia." But he also added that how important Green's second skill set would be for the franchise.

"Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon and the combination will be slightly different. It was really tough (for bowlers). Inexperienced bowling attack, but these boys will learn. Strong batting lineup. So it's a learning curve. I thought MI batted well. So our bowlers will definitely learn," Rahane tried to put things in perspective.

Rahane also assured his fans that he suffered from cramps and it wasn't anything serious when he hobbled out in the fourth over of MI's chase.

"Feeling okay but lot of cramps, especially my calves. Hopefully I'll be okay." Asked about his 67 off 41 balls, he expressed his satisfaction about his own touch.

"I am still young," he said in jest.

"But yeah really happy with the way I am batting at the moment. We batted really well but finding that balance with the ball is really important," he added.

Glad that we could start with win MI won their first IPL game after 13 seasons and skipper Hardik Pandya couldn't be more happier.

"Obviously it's been a long wait. Every time we've come we wanted to start the season on a high. The whole group is very glad we were able to do it," he said.

Pandya said that he was confident it won't be a problem to chase down a total of 221.

"Modern cricket, plus we've seen what this wicket plays like. Credit to the bowlers, not letting KKR fly away to 240s or 250s. Those become tough targets but 220 is always chaseable." He was all praise for his opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, who added 148 in just 72 balls.

"Rohit and Ryan were outstanding. Ryan has done very well for us last year and whenever I see Ro (Rohit) play some shots, it opens everyone's mouth. Nothing short of excellent, nothing short of outstanding.

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