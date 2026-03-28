IPL 2026: All eyes on Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as carnival begins

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) begins on Saturday with an emotionally charged opener at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, returning to action months after a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden title celebrations left 11 fans dead.

As defending champions RCB host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the focus extends beyond cricket, with the league’s 19th edition starting under a sombre backdrop even as it promises two months of high-octane action.

Chinnaswamy returns under shadow of tragedy

The opener marks the first match at the venue since the June 4 tragedy, shaping the tone of the tournament’s start. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has reserved 11 permanent empty seats in memory of the victims, while RCB players are set to wear jerseys bearing the number 11 during practice sessions.

The stadium itself underwent a period of uncertainty before receiving government clearance to host IPL matches again. While these gestures aim to honour those lost, the challenge lies in balancing remembrance with the return of a major sporting spectacle.

RCB begin title defence with key gaps

RCB enter the new season as champions but without the usual celebratory momentum. Their preparations have been overshadowed by both emotional circumstances and squad concerns.

The absence of Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal — crucial to their 2025 title run — weakens their bowling attack. Hazlewood continues his rehabilitation, while Dayal will miss the season due to personal legal battle.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups The responsibility now shifts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and a relatively untested supporting cast in Rashikh Salam and Jacob Duffy. However, RCB’s batting unit — led by Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt — remains a key strength.

Head coach Andy Flower expressed confidence in Kohli’s form and mindset, noting the batter’s continued hunger and physical sharpness despite a break from competitive cricket. He also highlighted Patidar’s calm leadership and the value of experienced players in supporting the team’s decision-making.

SRH rely on Kishan-led transition

SRH also arrive with leadership and bowling concerns. Regular captain Pat Cummins is unavailable for the initial phase due to injury, with Ishan Kishan stepping in as stand-in skipper.

Head coach Daniel Vettori backed Kishan’s appointment, citing his experience and leadership qualities. He noted that Kishan’s familiarity with the squad and his partnership with Abhishek Sharma provide stability during the transition.

However, SRH’s bowling resources appear thin, particularly on batting-friendly surfaces like Bengaluru. The team is expected to rely heavily on its aggressive top order, including Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen.

Vettori acknowledged that while the batting group can dominate on flat tracks, adapting to varied conditions will be a key challenge this season.

Legacy teams seek revival

Beyond the opening clash, IPL 2026 also marks a reset for several decorated franchises.

Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — with a combined 13 titles — endured underwhelming campaigns last year. While Mumbai reached the playoffs, CSK and KKR finished near the bottom, prompting squad overhauls.

CSK will look to Mahendra Singh Dhoni for one final push, even as uncertainty over his future continues. KKR, meanwhile, have reinforced their batting, though concerns remain around their pace attack.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) aim to add to their title tally, while Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continue their search for a maiden championship.

Kohli, Rohit and the spotlight on veterans

The season also brings renewed attention on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they navigate different phases of their IPL careers.

Kohli, having achieved his long-standing goal of winning the IPL, now faces the challenge of sustaining intensity. Flower believes the former captain remains at the peak of his powers, both physically and mentally.

Rohit, on the other hand, will look to improve his individual batting record in the tournament, as Mumbai Indians eye record sixth title.

Emerging players and leadership shift

As in previous seasons, IPL 2026 will provide a platform for emerging talent. Several uncapped players will look to break into the spotlight, adding depth to India’s talent pipeline.

Notably, this season begins with all franchises led by Indian captains — a shift that reflects growing confidence in domestic leadership. Kishan’s role at SRH is a case in point, with Vettori highlighting his development as both a player and leader.