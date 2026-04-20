IPL 2026: Australia's Josh Inglis set to join LSG camp ahead of MI game

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to receive a timely boost in the second half of IPL 2026, with Australia batter Josh Inglis expected to join the squad ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians on May 4.

Inglis has missed the opening phase of the tournament after scheduling his wedding during April. The wicketkeeper-batter got married on April 18 and is expected to travel to India after spending additional time away following the ceremony.

IPL 2026 Match 30, GT vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING His arrival could strengthen an LSG batting unit that has struggled for consistency so far this season, with the franchise currently placed eighth on the table after managing only two wins from six matches.

Inglis likely to be available for final league games

If Inglis links up with the squad as planned, he could feature in LSG’s last six league-stage matches, depending on team balance and overseas combinations. Lucknow invested heavily in the Australian during the IPL 2026 auction, signing him for Rs 8.6 crore despite knowing he would be unavailable for the first half of the season.

Inglis was part of Punjab Kings last year, where he scored 278 runs at a strike rate of 162.57. His ability to play aggressively at the top and in the middle order made him one of the sought-after overseas batters in the auction.

Overseas combination under focus

So far this season, LSG have regularly fielded Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, while not always using a fourth overseas player. South African spinner George Linde has played two of their last three matches.

Pooran, however, has endured a difficult campaign with the bat, scoring only 51 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 80, which could lead to changes once Inglis becomes available.

Nortje departs camp, RR clash next

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje left the LSG camp last week, though the reason for his departure has not been confirmed. He played only one game this season, finishing wicketless for 39 runs against Delhi Capitals.