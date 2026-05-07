IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Cummins unlikely to leave early for Pakistan ODIs

Cricket Australia has confirmed that its players participating in the Indian Premier League 2026 will be allowed to complete their franchise commitments despite a scheduling overlap with Australia’s upcoming ODI tour of Pakistan.

The clarification comes after Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia jointly announced a three-match ODI series on May 7. The series is scheduled to begin on May 30, with the remaining matches set for June 2 and June 4.

According to reports, Australian players are expected to arrive in Islamabad by May 23, creating a direct clash with the final stages of the IPL, which concludes on May 31.

Australian stars expected to stay for IPL playoffs

Despite the overlap, Cricket Australia has made it clear that IPL-bound players will not be forced to leave the tournament midway.

A CA spokesperson confirmed that the Australian contingent “will still be in the IPL and will complete their commitments.”

Several high-profile Australian cricketers are currently involved in the tournament, including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc among others.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs RCB playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Other Australians currently playing in the IPL include Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis and Matthew Short.

Franchises confident players will honour contracts

The IPL league stage is scheduled to end on May 24, meaning several overseas players may become available once their teams are eliminated from playoff contention.

However, players representing teams still competing for the title are likely to remain in India until the end of the tournament.

Reports suggest that franchises such as Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings — currently among the top-performing sides this season — have already received assurances that their Australian players will fulfil their contracts completely.

Officials from both franchises reportedly confirmed that none of their Australian stars are expected to leave before the conclusion of the season.

Squad selection could avoid IPL conflict

Cricket Australia is yet to officially announce its ODI squad for the Pakistan series, and there remains a possibility that the selectors could choose a squad that minimises disruption to IPL commitments.

This approach would allow key players involved in the IPL playoffs to remain available for their franchises while also helping Australia prepare for the bilateral series.

Australia return to Pakistan for ODI assignment

The upcoming ODI series will mark Australia’s first 50-over tour of Pakistan since 2022, when the side visited the country for a full bilateral series.

Earlier this year, Australia had toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series played in Lahore, with the hosts securing a 3-0 series victory at the Gaddafi Stadium.