IPL 2026: Boult begins training with Mumbai Indians ahead of new season

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson or MS Dhoni: Who will keep wickets for CSK in IPL 2026? New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has kicked off his preparations for IPL 2026, joining the Mumbai Indians camp as the franchise gears up for the new season starting March 28. The experienced New Zealand pacer was seen training with the squad during their pre-season sessions, marking his first appearance in MI colours this year. With a stacked squad at the disposal for the five time champions, the focus has now shifted firmly to on-field preparation and fine-tuning combinations ahead of the tournament.

Boult’s all-round preparation

Boult’s presence in the squad is expected to strengthen MI’s bowling unit significantly. Known for his ability to swing the new ball and strike early in the powerplay, the New Zealand international has been a proven performer in the IPL across seasons.

With a mix of experienced names and emerging talent in the squad, MI will rely on Boult’s experience to lead the pace attack alongside other frontline bowlers. His presence also adds variety with his left-arm angle, something that can trouble top-order batters in the early overs.

MI fixtures for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians are set to play four matches in Phase 1 of IPL 2026. They will start their season against KKR at home on March 29, before taking on DC and RR in away games on April 4 and 7. They will finally end their Phase 1 matches at home by taking on defending champions RCB on April 12.