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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Boult, Shardul looking in rhythm as Mumbai prepare at home

IPL 2026: Boult, Shardul looking in rhythm as Mumbai prepare at home

The day combined structured drills, match-like intensity, and light-hearted moments, reflecting a well-rounded approach ahead of the season.

Trent Boult and Robin Minz

Trent Boult and Robin Minz

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their build-up to IPL 2026 with an action-packed Day 6 training session, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations through a social media video. The day combined structured drills, match-like intensity, and light-hearted moments, reflecting a well-rounded approach ahead of the season.  With no Hardik Pandya or Rohit Sharma for now, fans will be waiting for their heroes to recover from the strenous T29 World Cup work load and come back as soon as possible in the domestic setup.
 
Players gear up from the team Hotel
 
The video began with players assembling at the team hotel around 3:30 PM before heading out for training. The early scenes captured a focused atmosphere, with the squad gradually shifting into work mode as they prepared for another crucial session. Upon arrival at the ground, the pitch had already been readied, setting the stage for a productive evening.
 
 
Bowlers Take Centre Stage 
Shardul Thakur

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The session saw MI’s pace attack getting into rhythm, with Shardul Thakur and Trent Boult among the first to begin their warm-ups. Both bowlers looked sharp as they prepared for extended spells, aiming to fine-tune their rhythm and adapt to conditions expected during the tournament.
Boult, in particular, took charge once full training began, bowling with intensity to get a proper feel of the surface. His focus was on consistency and movement, crucial elements that could play a key role over the course of the next two and a half months. 
 
Coaching Inputs and match simulation
 
Coach Kieron Pollard was actively involved throughout the session, interacting with players and offering guidance to help them reach peak performance. His presence added an extra layer of intensity, with players working closely on specific skills and game scenarios. 
Robin Minz and coach Kieron Pollard
 
The arrival of two umpires later in the session signalled a shift towards match-like conditions. This allowed the players to simulate real-game situations, helping them prepare mentally and tactically for the challenges ahead.
 
Ending on a Celebratory Note
 
After a demanding training session, the mood lightened as the team came together for a birthday celebration. Allah Ghazanfar marked the occasion by cutting a cake, bringing smiles to the squad and rounding off the day on a cheerful note.
 
With momentum building, MI appear to be steadily shaping up for the IPL 2026 season.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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