IPL 2026: Brevis set to miss CSK's opening game vs RR due to side strain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt another early blow ahead of the start of their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, with Dewald Brevis ruled out of the opening game due to a side strain.

The injury comes at a time when the franchise is already coping with the absence of MS Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf issue, leaving the team management with immediate selection challenges.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With the season just getting underway, CSK will need to quickly reassess their combinations and rely on squad depth to navigate the opening phase, even as expectations remain high from a refreshed unit featuring both experienced names and new additions.

Brevis injury adds to CSK concerns

Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Brevis sustained the injury during a training session and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. The youngster is expected to miss the initial matches, forcing CSK to tweak their plans at the top and middle order. Fleming indicated that while the absence is a setback, the squad has enough options to fill the gap in the short term.

At the same time, Dhoni’s recovery continues, and although he will not feature in the opening fixture, Fleming suggested that the former skipper remains closely involved with the team. His inputs around planning and game strategy are still seen as vital, even as he works towards regaining match fitness.

Emphasis on better start this season

After inconsistent beginnings last year, CSK are placing strong emphasis on starting IPL 2026 on the right note. Fleming conveyed that the opening match serves as an important indicator of preparation and mindset, with the team keen to avoid falling behind early in the tournament.

He also pointed out that once the competition gets underway, the focus shifts quickly towards recovery and managing workloads between games, making a positive start even more valuable in a tightly packed schedule.

Fresh energy with Samson, Gaikwad boost

The addition of Sanju Samson has brought renewed energy to the squad, with the management viewing him as a key figure in shaping the team’s future. Alongside him, the return of a fully fit Ruturaj Gaikwad provides further stability at the top, especially after his injury disrupted plans last season.