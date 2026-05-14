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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: CSK rope in Dian Forrester as replacement for injured Overton

IPL 2026: CSK rope in Dian Forrester as replacement for injured Overton

Overton, who had been one of CSK's most impactful performers this season, will return to the United Kingdom for further medical assessment and recovery.

jamie Overton

jamie Overton

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major setback ahead of the business end of IPL 2026, with English all-rounder Jamie Overton ruled out of the remainder of the campaign due to a right thigh injury. The franchise confirmed the development on Wednesday, just days before their clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.
 
Overton, who had been one of CSK’s most impactful performers this season, will return to the United Kingdom for further medical assessment and recovery. While the team has not completely ruled out a return, his participation in IPL 2026 now appears highly unlikely.
 
Dian Forrester Named Replacement
 
 
In response to Overton’s injury, CSK have signed South African all-rounder Dian Forrester as his replacement for INR 75 lakh. The 2026 debutant, who made his international bow against New Zealand in March, has already featured in five games for South Africa, scoring 83 runs and showing promise as a developing all-round option.
 
Overton’s Strong Season Cut Short

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Overton had been enjoying a solid campaign for CSK before the setback. In 10 matches, he picked up 14 wickets at an impressive average of 17.78 and maintained an economy rate of 8.89. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 136 runs at a strike rate of 158.13, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder. 
 
In CSK’s previous match against LSG, he was named Player of the Match after a crucial three-wicket haul, helping restrict the opposition after a strong powerplay start.
 
CSK’s Injury Concerns Continue
 
The injury adds to a growing list of setbacks for Chennai this season, which has already seen multiple squad changes. Earlier, the franchise brought in Karnataka’s Macneil Noronha as a replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh.
 
With limited all-round options available, CSK may now be forced to rethink their team balance and could consider bringing in additional overseas firepower such as Australian pacer Spencer Johnson.
 
Dhoni Still Unavailable as Playoff Race Intensifies
 
Adding to the concerns, MS Dhoni has yet to feature in the tournament and was not part of the squad travelling to Lucknow for their upcoming fixture.
 
Despite the challenges, CSK remain in a strong position in the standings, currently placed fifth with 12 points from 11 matches, keeping their playoff hopes firmly alive as the season enters its crucial phase.

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Topics : Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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