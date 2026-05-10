IPL 2026: CSK's Urvil Patel smashes joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

Fastest fifty in IPL history Balls Faced Player Team Opponent Venue Year 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2023 13 Urvil Patel Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 2026 14 KL Rahul Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Mohali 2018 14 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Pune 2022 14 Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 2025

Highest score after first 10 balls in an innings Score After First 10 Balls Player Match Venue Year 42* Urvil Patel CSK vs LSG MA Chidambaram Stadium 2026 41* AB de Villiers RCB vs MI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 2015 41* Yashasvi Jaiswal RR vs KKR Eden Gardens 2023 40* Abhishek Sharma SRH vs DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 2024 39* Romario Shepherd MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium 2024 39* Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK MA Chidambaram Stadium 2026

Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel smashed the joint fastest fifty in IPL history during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants, reaching the feat in just 13 balls courtesy of a blazing knock so far. He has matched Yashasvi Jaiswal's feat of a 13-ball fifty back in 2023 today, etching his name onto the record books.His fifty consisted of 2 boundaries and 7 sixes out of 5 of them came back-to-back on the day as he left the LSG bowlers gasping for air with the home crowd going berserk after him.Urvil dedicated the amazing feat to his father, as he took out a piece of paper that read 'This is for you papa'. Urvil eventually was dismissed after a well made 65 off just 24 balls on the night as he helped set the stage for a record chase at Chepauk tonight.(More to follow)