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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: CSK's Urvil Patel smashes joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

IPL 2026: CSK's Urvil Patel smashes joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

Urvil's fifty consisted of 2 boundaries and 7 sixes out of 5 of them came back-to-back on the day as he left the LSG bowlers gasping for air with the home crowd going berserk after him.

Urvil Patel

Urvil Patel

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel smashed the joint fastest fifty in IPL history during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants, reaching the feat in just 13 balls courtesy of a blazing knock so far. He has matched Yashasvi Jaiswal's feat of a 13-ball fifty back in 2023 today, etching his name onto the record books. 
Fastest fifty in IPL history
Balls Faced Player Team Opponent Venue Year
13 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2023
13 Urvil Patel Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 2026
14 KL Rahul Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Mohali 2018
14 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Pune 2022
14 Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 2025
     
  Blazing knock at Chepauk  His fifty consisted of 2 boundaries and 7 sixes out of 5 of them came back-to-back on the day as he left the LSG bowlers gasping for air with the home crowd going berserk after him.  Urvil dedicated the amazing feat to his father, as he took out a piece of paper that read 'This is for you papa'. Urvil eventually was dismissed after a well made 65 off just 24 balls on the night as he helped set the stage for a record chase at Chepauk tonight. 
Highest score after first 10 balls in an innings
Score After First 10 Balls Player Match Venue Year
42* Urvil Patel CSK vs LSG MA Chidambaram Stadium 2026
41* AB de Villiers RCB vs MI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 2015
41* Yashasvi Jaiswal RR vs KKR Eden Gardens 2023
40* Abhishek Sharma SRH vs DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 2024
39* Romario Shepherd MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium 2024
39* Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK MA Chidambaram Stadium 2026
    (More to follow)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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