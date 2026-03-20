IPL 2026: CSK suffer big injury blow as Aussie pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow ahead of the upcoming IPL season with Australian pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out due to a hamstring injury, a franchise official confirmed on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was expected to spearhead their pace attack, especially in the absence of Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana, who has been snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Yes, he is out. We have not yet decided on the replacement," a CSK official told PTI.

Ellis, who has taken 19 wickets from 17 IPL matches, was bought by CSK for Rs 2-crore at the 2025 mega auction after four seasons with Punjab Kings and was retained ahead of the 2026 season.

The CSK are yet to announce a replacement.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati.