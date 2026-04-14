Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium key stats

IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium key stats

CSK have played a total of 98 matches at this venue, winning 68 and losing 27 over the years. Two matches have ended in no result

Pitch report for CSK vs KKR

Pitch report for CSK vs KKR

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The spotlight shifts to Chennai today as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of IPL 2026, a clash that has quickly turned into a contest for survival.
 
Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the standings. CSK, placed ninth, have managed just one win, while KKR remain winless so far this season. With the tournament gaining pace, neither side can afford another slip-up.
 
CSK will take confidence from their previous outing, where they finally clicked as a unit. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to find his best form, and the spin attack has not been as effective as expected in home conditions.
 
KKR’s problems run deeper, particularly with their bowling setup lacking balance. Their batting has relied heavily on Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
 
Given familiar conditions at Chepauk, CSK hold a slight edge, but pressure looms large on both teams. 

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is usually known for being bowling-friendly, with spinners dictating the pace of the match. However, so far in IPL 2026, two matches have been played at this venue, and three of the four innings have crossed the 200-run mark. The one innings that did not cross 200 ended on 189.
 
Which means fans can expect another high-scoring thriller on the cards. However, the toss will once again play an important factor, as the winner will likely opt to chase given past records.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK have played a total of 98 matches at this venue, winning 68 and losing 27 over the years. Two matches have ended in no result.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have played a total of 15 matches at this venue; they have won six games and have ended on the losing side on the other nine occasions.

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Year Winner Margin Date
2025 KKR 8 wickets Apr 11, 2025
2024 CSK 7 wickets Apr 8, 2024
2023 KKR 6 wickets May 14, 2023
2019 CSK 7 wickets Apr 9, 2019
2018 CSK 5 wickets Apr 10, 2018
2015 CSK 2 runs Apr 28, 2015
2013 CSK 14 runs Apr 28, 2013
2012 KKR 5 wickets Apr 30, 2012
2011 CSK 2 runs Apr 8, 2011
2010 CSK 9 wickets Apr 13, 2010
2008 CSK 9 wickets Apr 26, 2008

What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was match 18 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
 
CSK batted first and posted 212 for 3 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Sanju Samson. In reply, DC fought back hard, with a half-century from Tristan Stubbs, but eventually fell 23 runs short on 189 as CSK walked away with their first win of the season.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key stats

Category Stats
Matches Played 93
Matches Won Batting First 52 (55.91%)
Matches Won Batting Second 41 (44.09%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 48 (51.61%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 45 (48.39%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 127 – M Vijay (CSK) vs RR (03/04/2010)
Best Bowling 5/5 – A Madhwal (MI) vs LSG (24/05/2023)
Highest Team Innings 246/5 – CSK vs RR (03/04/2010)
Lowest Team Innings 70 – RCB vs CSK (23/03/2019)
Highest Run Chase Achieved 210/5 – PBKS vs CSK (03/04/2026)
Average Runs per Wicket 26.15
Average Runs per Over 8.11
Average Score Batting First 164.87
 

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

More From This Section

SRH vs RR broadcast details

SRH vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Ishan Kishan ( Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan shines in Hyderabad with a 44-ball 91 vs RR

CSK vs GT IPL 2026 matches venues changed

IPL 2026: BCCI announces venue change for both the CSK vs GT matches

Pitch report for SRH vs RR

IPL 2026 SRH vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats

SRH vs RR key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsPersonal Finance