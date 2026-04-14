IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium key stats

The spotlight shifts to Chennai today as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of IPL 2026, a clash that has quickly turned into a contest for survival.

Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the standings. CSK, placed ninth, have managed just one win, while KKR remain winless so far this season. With the tournament gaining pace, neither side can afford another slip-up.

CSK will take confidence from their previous outing, where they finally clicked as a unit. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to find his best form, and the spin attack has not been as effective as expected in home conditions.

KKR’s problems run deeper, particularly with their bowling setup lacking balance. Their batting has relied heavily on Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: CSK vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Given familiar conditions at Chepauk, CSK hold a slight edge, but pressure looms large on both teams.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is usually known for being bowling-friendly, with spinners dictating the pace of the match. However, so far in IPL 2026, two matches have been played at this venue, and three of the four innings have crossed the 200-run mark. The one innings that did not cross 200 ended on 189.

Which means fans can expect another high-scoring thriller on the cards. However, the toss will once again play an important factor, as the winner will likely opt to chase given past records.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK have played a total of 98 matches at this venue, winning 68 and losing 27 over the years. Two matches have ended in no result.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have played a total of 15 matches at this venue; they have won six games and have ended on the losing side on the other nine occasions.

IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Year Winner Margin Date 2025 KKR 8 wickets Apr 11, 2025 2024 CSK 7 wickets Apr 8, 2024 2023 KKR 6 wickets May 14, 2023 2019 CSK 7 wickets Apr 9, 2019 2018 CSK 5 wickets Apr 10, 2018 2015 CSK 2 runs Apr 28, 2015 2013 CSK 14 runs Apr 28, 2013 2012 KKR 5 wickets Apr 30, 2012 2011 CSK 2 runs Apr 8, 2011 2010 CSK 9 wickets Apr 13, 2010 2008 CSK 9 wickets Apr 26, 2008

What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was match 18 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK batted first and posted 212 for 3 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Sanju Samson. In reply, DC fought back hard, with a half-century from Tristan Stubbs, but eventually fell 23 runs short on 189 as CSK walked away with their first win of the season.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key stats