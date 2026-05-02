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IPL 2026: DC's Kyle Jamieson handed demerit point for Sooryavanshi send off

An IPL release later confirmed the breach, stating that Jamieson violated conduct rules related to gestures or actions that could incite confrontation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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The Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals, but it wasn’t just cricketing skill that grabbed attention. A heated on-field moment involving Kyle Jamieson and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the talking point of the match at Jaipur.
 
The flashpoint came early in the game during the second over. Jamieson dismissed the 15-year-old batter and followed it up with an intense send-off. His proximity and body language were deemed aggressive, potentially provoking a reaction. While Sooryavanshi chose restraint, the moment didn’t go unnoticed by match officials.
 
An IPL release later confirmed the breach, stating that Jamieson violated conduct rules related to gestures or actions that could incite confrontation. 
 
 
Penalty and Acceptance

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Jamieson was handed one demerit point under Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction without contest. Match referee Rajeev Seth issued a warning, closing the matter swiftly.
 
Speaking after the game, a Capitals team insider said, “Kyle is a fierce competitor, but he understands the line. He’s acknowledged it and moved on.”
 
A Lesson in Composure
 
While Jamieson’s aggression drew scrutiny, Sooryavanshi’s calm reaction earned quiet praise. A Royals staff member remarked, “For a 15-year-old to stay composed in that situation shows maturity beyond his years.”
 
Focus Back on Cricket
 
Despite the controversy, Delhi’s clinical chase ensured the result stayed firmly in their favor. The incident, however, serves as a reminder of the fine balance between passion and discipline in high-stakes tournaments like the Indian Premier League. 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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