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IPL 2026 DC vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley stadium stats

The Capitals have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, winning only two of their last eight encounters.

DC vs KKR pitch report

DC vs KKR pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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Delhi Capitals are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 8.
 
Both sides enter the fixture under pressure after enduring inconsistent campaigns so far this season. Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place in the points table with four wins and six losses from their 10 matches. With the playoff race intensifying, the hosts will be eager to return to winning ways and keep themselves firmly in contention.
 
The Capitals have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, winning only two of their last eight encounters. Their latest outing ended in disappointment as they suffered a home defeat against Chennai Super Kings, adding further pressure ahead of this clash.
 
 
Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. The three-time IPL champions have registered three wins from nine matches and currently sit eighth in the standings. Another victory could significantly boost their position on the table. KKR head into the game with confidence after a convincing seven-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match away from home. 

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Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report for DC vs KKR, IPL 2026
 
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has largely been regarded as a batting-friendly venue over the years, particularly in recent IPL seasons. However, bowlers, especially pacers, have found significant assistance in the last few matches at the ground. Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this season, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood causing major damage. 
 
In the previous game as well, Chennai Super Kings bowlers impressed, particularly Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein. Considering the trend this season, captains are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss, with four of the five matches at the venue being won by the team batting second. 
 
IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
 
Delhi Capitals have played 86 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 38 and losing 45, while three matches ended without a result.
 
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have featured in 13 matches at this venue, winning 7 and losing 5. 1 match ended in a tie.
 
DC vs KKR IPL Head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium
 
DC vs KKR H2H at Arun jaitley Stadium
Season Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date
2025 DC KKR KKR 14 runs Apr 29, 2025
2023 DC KKR DC 4 wickets Apr 20, 2023
2019 DC KKR Match tied (DC won Super Over) Mar 30, 2019
2018 DD KKR DD 55 runs Apr 27, 2018
2017 DD KKR KKR 4 wickets Apr 17, 2017
2016 DD KKR DD 27 runs Apr 30, 2016
2015 DD KKR KKR 6 wickets Apr 20, 2015
2014 DD KKR KKR 8 wickets May 7, 2014
2013 DD KKR KKR 5 wickets Apr 23, 2013
2012 DD KKR KKR 6 wickets May 7, 2012
2011 DD KKR KKR 17 runs Apr 28, 2011
2010 DD KKR DD 40 runs Mar 29, 2010
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
 
The last IPL game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings, with CSK securing a convincing 8-wicket victory in a high-scoring encounter.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key Stats 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20 stats
Statistic Record
Total Matches 20
Matches Won Batting First 6
Matches Won Bowling First 14
Average 1st Innings Score 149
Average 2nd Innings Score 136
Highest Total Recorded 221/9 (IND vs BAN)
Lowest Total Recorded 116/10 (NAM vs IND)
Highest Successful Chase 212/3 (RSA vs IND)
Lowest Total Defended 96/7 (INDW vs PAKW)
 

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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