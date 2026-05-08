IPL 2026 DC vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley stadium stats
The Capitals have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, winning only two of their last eight encounters.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Delhi Capitals are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 8.
Both sides enter the fixture under pressure after enduring inconsistent campaigns so far this season. Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place in the points table with four wins and six losses from their 10 matches. With the playoff race intensifying, the hosts will be eager to return to winning ways and keep themselves firmly in contention.
The Capitals have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, winning only two of their last eight encounters. Their latest outing ended in disappointment as they suffered a home defeat against Chennai Super Kings, adding further pressure ahead of this clash.
Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. The three-time IPL champions have registered three wins from nine matches and currently sit eighth in the standings. Another victory could significantly boost their position on the table. KKR head into the game with confidence after a convincing seven-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match away from home.
Also Read
Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report for DC vs KKR, IPL 2026
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has largely been regarded as a batting-friendly venue over the years, particularly in recent IPL seasons. However, bowlers, especially pacers, have found significant assistance in the last few matches at the ground. Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this season, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood causing major damage.
In the previous game as well, Chennai Super Kings bowlers impressed, particularly Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein. Considering the trend this season, captains are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss, with four of the five matches at the venue being won by the team batting second.
IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals have played 86 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 38 and losing 45, while three matches ended without a result.
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders have featured in 13 matches at this venue, winning 7 and losing 5. 1 match ended in a tie.
DC vs KKR IPL Head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium
|DC vs KKR H2H at Arun jaitley Stadium
|Season
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Match Date
|2025
|DC
|KKR
|KKR
|14 runs
|Apr 29, 2025
|2023
|DC
|KKR
|DC
|4 wickets
|Apr 20, 2023
|2019
|DC
|KKR
|Match tied (DC won Super Over)
|—
|Mar 30, 2019
|2018
|DD
|KKR
|DD
|55 runs
|Apr 27, 2018
|2017
|DD
|KKR
|KKR
|4 wickets
|Apr 17, 2017
|2016
|DD
|KKR
|DD
|27 runs
|Apr 30, 2016
|2015
|DD
|KKR
|KKR
|6 wickets
|Apr 20, 2015
|2014
|DD
|KKR
|KKR
|8 wickets
|May 7, 2014
|2013
|DD
|KKR
|KKR
|5 wickets
|Apr 23, 2013
|2012
|DD
|KKR
|KKR
|6 wickets
|May 7, 2012
|2011
|DD
|KKR
|KKR
|17 runs
|Apr 28, 2011
|2010
|DD
|KKR
|DD
|40 runs
|Mar 29, 2010
What happened in the last IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium?
The last IPL game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings, with CSK securing a convincing 8-wicket victory in a high-scoring encounter.
Arun Jaitley Stadium: Key Stats
|Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20 stats
|Statistic
|Record
|Total Matches
|20
|Matches Won Batting First
|6
|Matches Won Bowling First
|14
|Average 1st Innings Score
|149
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|136
|Highest Total Recorded
|221/9 (IND vs BAN)
|Lowest Total Recorded
|116/10 (NAM vs IND)
|Highest Successful Chase
|212/3 (RSA vs IND)
|Lowest Total Defended
|96/7 (INDW vs PAKW)
More From This Section
Topics : Indian Premier League
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 12:30 PM IST