IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: How did Lungi Ngidi get injured? What is the injury?

In a deeply concerning moment during the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi sustained a serious neck injury after a heavy fall while attempting a catch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

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The seriousness of the situation was evident as a stretcher and ambulance were brought onto the field. DC support staff, including Hemang Badani, were seen discussing the possibility of a neck brace. Ngidi, though conscious and responsive, appeared in significant discomfort and was ruled out of further participation in the match.

The stadium atmosphere turned sombre, with players from both sides visibly shaken. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, Ngidi’s South African teammates, were seen distressed, while PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting also walked out to check on the situation.

Further updates on Ngidi’s condition are awaited, but early signs suggest precautionary medical observation will continue overnight. (More to follow)