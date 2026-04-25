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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: How did Lungi Ngidi get injured? What is the injury?

IPL 2026, DC vs PBKS: How did Lungi Ngidi get injured? What is the injury?

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi sustained a serious neck injury after a heavy fall while attempting a catch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Lungi Ngidi has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a neck injury

Lungi Ngidi has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a neck injury

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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In a deeply concerning moment during the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi sustained a serious neck injury after a heavy fall while attempting a catch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
 
The incident occurred in the 3rd over when Priyansh Arya mistimed a lofted shot off Axar Patel, sending the ball high towards mid-off. Ngidi backpedalled to complete the catch but lost balance and fell awkwardly on his head on the hard outfield surface. Immediately, play was stopped as medical personnel rushed in to attend to him. 
 
  Ambulance called onto the ground  
The seriousness of the situation was evident as a stretcher and ambulance were brought onto the field. DC support staff, including Hemang Badani, were seen discussing the possibility of a neck brace. Ngidi, though conscious and responsive, appeared in significant discomfort and was ruled out of further participation in the match.
 
The stadium atmosphere turned sombre, with players from both sides visibly shaken. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs, Ngidi’s South African teammates, were seen distressed, while PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting also walked out to check on the situation.
 
Further updates on Ngidi’s condition are awaited, but early signs suggest precautionary medical observation will continue overnight.  (More to follow)

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Topics : Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi Punjab Kings

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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