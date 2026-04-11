IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals hand debut to pacer Auqib Nabi vs CSK in Chennai

The Capitals had secured Nabi for a significant ₹8.40 crore at the IPL auction after outbidding SunRisers Hyderabad, but the young pacer was yet to break into their playing XI. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Delhi Capitals have given a debut appearance to pacer Auqib Nabi ahead of their IPL 2026 encounter against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.The Capitals had secured Nabi for a significant ₹8.40 crore at the IPL auction after outbidding SunRisers Hyderabad, but the young pacer was yet to break into their playing XI.

Nabi arrived in his first IPL season on the back of a sensational domestic campaign, where he was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 60 wickets. He also played a decisive role in the final, helping Jammu and Kashmir secure their maiden Ranji title with a victory over a strong Karnataka side featuring several star players.

Brevis returns for CSK For CSK, the major boost is the return of Dewald Brevis, who is back in the XI as they look to secure their first win of the season. The South African had missed the opening three matches due to a side strain. His inclusion sees Matt Henry make way, while Gurjapneet Singh is set to make his CSK debut. However, Chennai are still without MS Dhoni. Speaking at the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad said the veteran wicketkeeper is expected to return soon. Despite that outstanding form, Nabi didn't feature in the Capitals’ lineup in the first two matches of the season and will be looking forward to put his best foot forward tonight.

“He’s at the hotel watching us play and supporting us. Soon, really soon, hopefully, he will be on the ground,” Ruturaj said. Playing 11 for both sides: Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed Impact Substitutes Chennai Super Kings: Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry Delhi Capitals: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana