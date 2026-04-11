Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals hand debut to pacer Auqib Nabi vs CSK in Chennai

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals hand debut to pacer Auqib Nabi vs CSK in Chennai

The Capitals had secured Nabi for a significant ₹8.40 crore at the IPL auction after outbidding SunRisers Hyderabad, but the young pacer was yet to break into their playing XI.

Auqib Nabi to debut vs CSK in IPL 2026

Auqib Nabi to debut vs CSK in IPL 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Capitals have given a debut appearance to pacer Auqib Nabi ahead of their IPL 2026 encounter against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Saturday.  The Capitals had secured Nabi for a significant ₹8.40 crore at the IPL auction after outbidding SunRisers Hyderabad, but the young pacer was yet to break into their playing XI. 
 
Nabi arrived in his first IPL season on the back of a sensational domestic campaign, where he was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy with 60 wickets. He also played a decisive role in the final, helping Jammu and Kashmir secure their maiden Ranji title with a victory over a strong Karnataka side featuring several star players.
 
 
Despite that outstanding form, Nabi didn't feature in the Capitals’ lineup in the first two matches of the season and will be looking forward to put his best foot forward tonight.  Brevis returns for CSK   
For CSK, the major boost is the return of Dewald Brevis, who is back in the XI as they look to secure their first win of the season. The South African had missed the opening three matches due to a side strain. His inclusion sees Matt Henry make way, while Gurjapneet Singh is set to make his CSK debut.
 
However, Chennai are still without MS Dhoni. Speaking at the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad said the veteran wicketkeeper is expected to return soon.
 
“He’s at the hotel watching us play and supporting us. Soon, really soon, hopefully, he will be on the ground,” Ruturaj said.  Playing 11 for both sides:  Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar  Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed  Impact Substitutes  Chennai Super Kings: Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry  Delhi Capitals: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana
 

More From This Section

CSK vs DC

CSK vs DC Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

CSK vs DC pitch report

IPL 2026 stats: CSK vs DC pitch report, Chepauk stadium highest score

Priyansh Arya (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya slams 16-ball fifty vs SRH; second fastest for PBKS

PBKS vs SRH

PBKS vs SRH Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026

IPL 2026: PBKS vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Cricket News Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis