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Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals rope in John Mooney as new fielding coach

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals rope in John Mooney as new fielding coach

Mooney's appointment by DC also makes him the first Irish representative to be part of an IPL franchise coaching staff

John Mooney

John Mooney

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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Delhi Capitals have added former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney to their coaching group ahead of IPL 2026, appointing him as the team’s new fielding coach. The move strengthens Delhi’s support staff before the new season, as the franchise continues to refine its backroom setup after narrowly missing the playoffs last year.
 
Mooney’s appointment by DC also makes him the first Irish representative to be part of an IPL franchise coaching staff.

Mooney joins Delhi’s support group

Mooney will work under head coach Hemang Badani in a support unit that includes Munaf Patel as bowling coach, Ian Bell as assistant coach, and Venugopal Rao as director of cricket. He takes over fielding responsibilities after Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux handled the role last season.
 
 
Delhi have made measured changes to the coaching staff as they prepare for another attempt at reaching the playoffs after finishing fifth in IPL 2025. 

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Experience across international teams

Mooney brings previous international coaching experience, having served as fielding coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team between 2018 and 2019. That period included Afghanistan’s first Test appearance in India. He later worked with the West Indies cricket team in 2019 and also spent time with the Ireland women’s national cricket team in a temporary coaching role last year.
 
After retirement, he completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 coaching certifications through the ECB pathway.

Ireland career before coaching

Mooney played for the Ireland cricket team from 2006 to 2015 as a left-handed batter and seam-bowling all-rounder. He featured in 64 ODIs and 27 T20Is, including three ODI World Cups and two T20 World Cups, before retiring from international cricket.

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Topics : Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League T20 cricket Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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