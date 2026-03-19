IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, players' list, match timings

Delhi Capitals, who started the 2025 IPL season with back-to-back wins to establish themselves as serious title contenders, lost form in the final phase of the group stage and finished just outside the playoff qualification position in fifth spot in the points table.

Axar Patel-led side will now enter IPL 2026 with a squad that appears far more structured than the one that struggled to maintain rhythm last year. Their 2025 campaign was affected by constant changes at the top of the order, with multiple opening combinations preventing the side from building stability across phases of the tournament.

Several experienced names failed to deliver consistently, forcing the franchise to reassess both roles and squad depth ahead of the player auction. With a purse of ₹21.8 crore, Delhi focused on specific corrections rather than large-scale changes, releasing players such as Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk while adding David Miller, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka and Lungi Ngidi.

The core remains built around KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc, giving DC a stronger platform to aim for consistency this season.

With a strong line-up of both Indian and overseas players at their disposal, DC will finally look to follow RCB’s footsteps from last season and end their maiden IPL title wait in 2026

But before the Delhi-based franchise take the field on April 1 for their campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), let us take a detailed SWOT analysis of the team ahead of IPL 2026.

Strengths

Delhi look more balanced this season because their top-order options are broader and more role-specific than last year, when frequent opening changes disrupted continuity. Duckett, Nissanka and Prithvi Shaw offer flexibility depending on opposition and conditions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad SWOT analysis ahead of the new season The middle order also appears stronger, with Miller joining Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma, giving DC better finishing power. Their biggest strength, however, remains bowling, with Starc, Kuldeep and T Natarajan forming a proven wicket-taking core.

Weaknesses

Despite multiple opening options, Delhi still do not have a clearly established first-choice pair, which could again lead to early experimentation if results fluctuate. Pace depth is another concern because much depends on overseas quicks staying available and effective.

If Starc or Ngidi miss matches, pressure increases on domestic support options. The spotlight will also be on uncapped all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar, whose ₹8.4 crore signing brings significant expectations before he has proven himself consistently at IPL level.

Opportunities

This season offers Delhi an opportunity to finally build continuity instead of constantly adjusting combinations. Rahul’s ability to move between opener and No. 3 gives the side tactical freedom that was missing last season.

Players such as Stubbs, Ashutosh and Vipraj Nigam now have clearer roles, which should improve batting structure. The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy highest wicket taker, Auqib Nabi Dar could also become a long-term asset if he adapts quickly and provides early wickets, adding another dimension to their attack.

Threats

The biggest challenge remains how DC handle pressure moments. Last season, they repeatedly lost control in close finishes through poor death overs and batting collapses.

A slow start could again trigger frequent changes, something that hurt them badly in IPL 2025. Heavy dependence on overseas players also leaves the balance vulnerable if injuries or availability issues emerge during key phases of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals: Full squad for IPL 2026

Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals full schedule