IPL 2026: Dhoni yet to get match-fit; set to miss CSK's home game vs DC

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have endured a slow start to IPL 2026, still searching for their first win after three matches.

One of the biggest setbacks for CSK this season has been the absence of former skipper MS Dhoni, who was ruled out for two weeks with a calf strain ahead of their campaign opener. The team management had hoped his return would steady the side, but that wait looks set to continue.

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Dhoni still short of match fitness

MS Dhoni’s recovery remains a concern for Chennai Super Kings, with the veteran wicketkeeper-batter still not close to match readiness. As of April 7, there is no clear timeline on when he will be able to return to competitive action.

The 44-year-old has been undergoing rehabilitation for a calf muscle strain, and indications are that he may require at least another week before being considered for selection.

Doubt over availability for upcoming matches

CSK are set to play two home games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the coming days, against Delhi Capitals on April 11 and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14.

Dhoni is almost certain to miss the clash against Delhi Capitals, while his participation against Kolkata Knight Riders also remains unlikely. The team continue to await his return as they look to turn around a faltering start to the campaign.

Rehab continues in Chennai

Dhoni has not travelled with the squad for away fixtures this season, including matches in Guwahati and Bengaluru. He also stayed away from CSK’s previous home game, prompting questions about his absence.

It is understood that he is currently in Chennai with his family, working on his recovery under the supervision of CSK’s support staff, including the team physio and masseur. He recently had a batting session at the CSK nets as part of his gradual return process.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan indicated that Dhoni’s recovery is still ongoing and that a definitive return date cannot be confirmed yet. He also mentioned that Dewald Brevis, who has been sidelined with a side strain, is making progress and could be available soon depending on his recovery.

CSK’s poor start adds pressure

Chennai Super Kings are yet to open their account on the points table this season, marking one of their worst starts in IPL history.

This is their second-longest losing streak at the beginning of a season, with only the 2022 campaign being worse when they lost their first four matches. Last season, despite winning their opener, CSK went on to lose five consecutive games and finished at the bottom of the standings.