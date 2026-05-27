SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Eliminator: High stakes clash in Mullanpur; Toss at 7 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the contest with confidence after dominating Rajasthan Royals in both meetings during the league stage this season.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The knockout stage of IPL 2026 begins with a high-stakes Eliminator clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, both teams will be desperate to keep their title hopes alive in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
The winner of the Eliminator will advance to face the losing side of Qualifier 1 for a spot in the IPL 2026 final, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday. For the losing team, however, the campaign will come to an immediate end.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the contest with confidence after dominating Rajasthan Royals in both meetings during the league stage this season. SRH first secured a commanding 57-run victory in Hyderabad before completing the double with a five-wicket win in Jaipur later in April.
The Hyderabad franchise will now aim to reach their second IPL final in the last three seasons and continue their push for a first championship since their 2016 triumph. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are chasing a return to the final for the first time since 2022. The inaugural IPL champions are also looking to end their long wait for a second title, having last lifted the trophy back in 2008.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Eliminator encounter will take place at 7 PM IST.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live telecast: The live telecast of the Eliminator clash will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live streaming: The live streaming of the Eliminator clash will be available on the JioStar app and website in India.
5:56 PM
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: Injury worries for RR?
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dasun Shanaka confirmed that both Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja are dealing with “a few niggles”, although he remained optimistic about their availability, saying, “hopefully they will be fine”.
During the training session, Jadeja was seen taking light throwdowns with only one pad on after earlier bowling casually in short bursts. If the all-rounder is unavailable, Rajasthan Royals could turn to Ravi Bishnoi, who put in an extended bowling session on the eve of the match. The Royals also have Sandeep Sharma as an additional pace-bowling option.
During the training session, Jadeja was seen taking light throwdowns with only one pad on after earlier bowling casually in short bursts. If the all-rounder is unavailable, Rajasthan Royals could turn to Ravi Bishnoi, who put in an extended bowling session on the eve of the match. The Royals also have Sandeep Sharma as an additional pace-bowling option.
5:46 PM
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH coming in full of confidence!
Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the Eliminator full of confidence after getting the better of Rajasthan Royals twice during the league phase of IPL 2026. SRH began with a dominant 57-run win in Hyderabad before backing it up with a five-wicket victory in Jaipur later in April to complete a season double over the Royals.
5:36 PM
SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: A lot at stake tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. With a spot in the virtual semi-final against Gujarat at stake, both sides will give their best on the night. Toss at 7 PM.
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 5:33 PM IST