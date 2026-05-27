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IPL 2026 Eliminator SRH vs RR: Pitch report, Mullanpur stadium key stats

Rajasthan Royals have played just three matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won all three

Pitch report for SRH vs RR

Pitch report for SRH vs RR

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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The IPL 2026 playoffs move into a crucial phase as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator at Mullanpur, with a place in Qualifier 2 on the line. It is a straight knockout contest, making every over vital.
 
SRH will rely heavily on their explosive top order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who have carried the batting unit throughout the season. Their aggressive approach can put RR under pressure early. However, bowling remains a concern, with SRH often leaking runs in crucial stages despite Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga showing promise.
 
 
Rajasthan Royals enter with a similar template. Their batting largely depends on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Ryan Parag. If the top order clicks, RR can dominate, but collapses have hurt them before. Jofra Archer and Yash Dayal have led the bowling attack consistently, though the overall unit still looks vulnerable in pressure situations.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium: Pitch report for SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator

The pitch at Mullanpur offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Batters can make the most of the good bounce and pace early on, especially in the powerplay, while pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing slower balls and cutters into play. A first-innings score in the range of 170-180 could be competitive, though bigger totals are possible if batters settle in. 

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IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played just two matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won one and lost one.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: RR win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played just three matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won all three.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR head-to-head at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

SRH and RR will face each other for the first time at this venue when they take the field for the IPL 2026 Eliminator match on Wednesday.

What happened in the last IPL match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium was Match 40 of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
 
PBKS batted first in the match and posted a big total of 222 for 4. In reply, RR, with the help of half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Donovan Ferreira, chased down the target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium: Key stats

Category Record / Details
Matches Played 15
Matches Won Batting First 7 (46.67%)
Matches Won Batting Second 8 (53.33%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 10 (66.67%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 5 (33.33%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 103 – Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings) vs Chennai Super Kings (08/04/2025)
Best Bowling 4/28 – YS Chahal (Punjab Kings) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (15/04/2025)
Highest Team Innings 254/7 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (19/04/2026)
Lowest Team Innings 95 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (15/04/2025)
Highest Run Chase Achieved 223/4 – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (11/04/2026)
Average Runs per Wicket 26.73
Average Runs per Over 9.31
Average Score Batting First 181.00
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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