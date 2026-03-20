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IPL 2026: Ferguson set to miss seven games in early PBKS campaign

Ferguson had taken a paternity league midway into the T20 World Cup before rejoining New Zealand for the Super 8 stage

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the first seven league games for his IPL franchise Punjab Kings to spend time at home following the birth of his first child.

Ferguson had taken a paternity league midway into the T20 World Cup before rejoining New Zealand for the Super 8 stage.

The pacer could only play four games for Punjab Kings last season due to a hamstring injury. Last season, the team reached its first final since 2014.

"He is not available for the first seven games," an IPL source told PTI.

Ahead of the third T20 against South Africa in Auckland, Ferguson spoke about the time off from the IPL.

 

"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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