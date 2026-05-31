RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026 Final: Closing ceremony expected ahead of 7 PM toss

The stage is set for the IPL 2026 final as Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, in a battle for a second league title.

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, head into the summit clash with a chance to enter an elite list. A victory would make Bengaluru only the third franchise in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully retain the championship.

For Gujarat Titans, the occasion carries its own significance. Playing their third IPL final in five seasons, the 2022 champions have an opportunity to add another trophy to their cabinet and strengthen their place among the league’s most successful teams, moving behind only CSK, MI and Kolkata Knight Riders in title count.

RCB eye history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played the boldest brand of cricket this season. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer have powered a batting unit that rarely changes tempo regardless of conditions. Captain Rajat Patidar’s calm leadership has added stability, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya have built a bowling group capable of controlling powerplays. RCB’s combination of batting depth and varied bowling makes them favourites heading into the title clash.

GT trust proven formula

Gujarat Titans have relied heavily on their top order to reach the final. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have consistently delivered, allowing GT to maintain control despite an inconsistent middle order. Their bowling remains their biggest strength, with Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna forming a strong attack. Siraj’s shoulder condition will be monitored after discomfort in Qualifier 2, but Gujarat will hope home conditions and disciplined execution can stop RCB’s charge.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 Final between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2026 Final in India.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the IPL 2026 Final in India.

Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans final match in IPL 2026 here