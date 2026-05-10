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IPL 2026: GT to wear lavender jersey in home game vs SRH; here's why

GT chief operating officer Colonel Arvinder Singh said the lavender jersey initiative has grown into a significant tradition for the franchise over the past four years

GT skipper Shubman Gill in lavender jersey

GT skipper Shubman Gill in lavender jersey

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will wear their special lavender jersey during their IPL 2026 home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 12 as part of their campaign to support the fight against cancer.
 
The initiative, which has now entered its fourth consecutive year, is aimed at spreading awareness about the disease and encouraging timely care and support for those affected.
 
Through the campaign, the franchise hopes to use the popularity and reach of cricket to bring together players, supporters and the wider community in solidarity with cancer patients and survivors during the crucial stage of the IPL season.
 

GT continue annual awareness initiative

The Ahmedabad-based franchise said the lavender jersey game has become an important part of its identity over the last few seasons. Gujarat Titans stated that the campaign is intended to highlight the importance of resilience, awareness and collective support in the fight against cancer.
 
The team believes cricket can play a meaningful role beyond entertainment by helping amplify social causes that affect millions of people. GT added that the initiative is designed to send a message that cancer can be fought with strength, proper treatment and emotional support from families and communities. 

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Franchise and players back the campaign

GT chief operating officer Colonel Arvinder Singh said the lavender jersey initiative has grown into a significant tradition for the franchise over the past four years. He stated that sport has the power to unite communities and inspire people to stand behind important causes. According to him, the campaign is the franchise’s way of extending support to individuals and families affected by cancer while reminding them that they are not alone in the battle.
 
Captain Shubman Gill also backed the initiative and said cricket’s influence extends well beyond the field. Gill noted that wearing the lavender jersey is a meaningful gesture from the squad to express solidarity with cancer patients and their families. He added that the team hopes the initiative will bring people together and strengthen the spirit of supporting one another.

GT’s performance so far in IPL 2026

GT have remained among the stronger sides in IPL 2026 and are firmly in contention for a playoff spot heading into the business end of the league stage.
 
GT, after starting their season with two back-to-back losses, have won seven of their last nine matches and are now sitting in second spot in the points table with 14 points. They need just one more win to confirm their place in the final four. However, if they manage to win all their remaining games, they can also ensure a top-two finish.

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Topics : Shubman Gill Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad

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First Published: May 10 2026 | 8:15 PM IST

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