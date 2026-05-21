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IPL 2026 GT vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a difficult situation following a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

GT vs CSK

GT vs CSK

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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The Gujarat Titans are set to face Chennai Super Kings in Match 66 of the ongoing IPL 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. Gujarat enter the contest hoping to recover from their recent setback against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they fell short while chasing a massive target of 248 runs. 
 
Despite the defeat, GT officially booked their place in the playoffs after Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a crucial win elsewhere. With qualification already secured, Shubman Gill and his side will now focus on finishing the league stage strongly and improving their chances of ending in the top two positions on the points table.
 
 
Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation following a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK failed to defend a total of 181 in that encounter, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. The five-time champions now need a convincing win in Ahmedabad while also depending on results from other matches to stay in contention.
 
The last time these two sides met was on April 26 in Chennai. After an early collapse triggered by Kagiso Rabada, CSK managed to recover to 158/7. Gujarat then produced a dominant chase, powered by Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant 87 off 46 balls, sealing victory by eight wickets. 

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Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs CSK, IPL 2026
 
The Narendra Modi Stadium has developed a reputation as one of the toughest venues in the IPL, largely because of its massive dimensions and electrifying atmosphere. The surface usually offers enough assistance to keep bowlers involved throughout the game. Fast bowlers often get movement with the new ball, both through the air and off the pitch, while spinners can extract decent grip and turn as the innings progresses. 
 
The wicket also suits hit-the-deck pacers who rely on bounce and hard lengths. Although the boundaries are relatively large, the quick outfield helps batters find value for their shots and maintain scoring momentum once they settle in.
 
IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad over the years. GT have played 28 matches at the venue, winning 17 and losing 11 matches.
 
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
Chennai Super Kings have played 6 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, including IPL finals. They have won 2 matches over the years and lost on 4 occasions. 
 
IPL 2026: GT vs CSK head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have already produced several intense contests at the Narendra Modi Stadium in recent IPL seasons.  
GT vs CSK H2H stats in Ahmedabad
Season Winner Margin Venue Date
IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings 83 runs Narendra Modi Stadium May 25, 2025
IPL 2024 Gujarat Titans 35 runs Narendra Modi Stadium May 10, 2024
IPL 2023 Final Chennai Super Kings 5 wickets Narendra Modi Stadium May 28-29, 2023
IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans 5 wickets Narendra Modi Stadium Mar 31, 2023
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium saw Gujarat Titans defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs on the night this season
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Key stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20 stats
Statistic Record
Total Matches 18
Matches Won Batting First 12
Matches Won Bowling First 6
Average 1st Innings Score 178
Average 2nd Innings Score 151
Highest Total Recorded 255/5 by India vs New Zealand
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 by New Zealand vs India
Highest Successful Chase 178/3 by South Africa vs New Zealand
Lowest Total Defended 107/7 by West Indies Women vs India Women
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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