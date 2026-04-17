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IPL 2026 GT vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

KKR are struggling at the bottom of the table, having lost all four matches so far.

GT vs KKR pitch report

GT vs KKR pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2026 on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
 
GT are currently placed sixth on the points table with two wins from four games. After suffering consecutive defeats at the start of their campaign, they have bounced back well with back-to-back wins and will be aiming to carry that momentum forward to claim a third victory of the season.
 
In contrast, KKR are struggling at the bottom of the table, having lost all four matches so far. The three-time champions are still searching for their first win of the season and will be desperate to change their fortunes in this important clash.
 
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for GT vs KKR, IPL 2026
 
The Narendra Modi Stadium usually provides a good surface for batting, especially in the early overs when stroke-makers can play their shots with ease. The pitch is true at the start, helping batters build momentum and score quickly. However, as the match goes on, the surface tends to slow down, making run-scoring slightly more difficult. 

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This brings spinners and slower bowlers into the game, as they can extract more grip and variation. Despite the changing conditions, set batters can still capitalise and post or chase strong totals if they spend time at the crease and adapt well. 
 
IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
GT have played a total of 18 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 12 matches and losing 6 of them over the years. 
 
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
Kolkata Knight Riders have played just 5 matches at this venue and have emerged victorious on 2 occasions, losing out the other 3 ties.
 
IPL 2026: GT vs KKR head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium
 
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 1 times at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL, with the hosts winning 6 and Punjab winning 5 times over the years. 
GT vs KKR H2H record at Narendra Modi Stadium
Match No. Date Winner Margin
1 Apr 9, 2023 KKR 3 wickets
2 Apr 28, 2024 KKR 9 wickets
3 May 21, 2024 GT 8 wickets
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium was Match 20 of IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Key stats
 
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats (in 2026)
Metric Value
Matches 8
Bat 1st Won 6
Bat 2nd Won 2
Avg 1st Inns Score 200/6
Lowest Total Defended 187
Highest Target Chased 177
200+ Totals 4 (in 8 matches)
Sixes Per Match 18
Pace Overs % 66
Pace Wkts 68
Pace Average 28.2
Pace Economy 9.3
Pace Balls/Wkt 18
Spin Overs % 34
Spin Wkts 33
Spin Average 30.4
Spin Economy 9.6
Spin Balls/Wkt 19
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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