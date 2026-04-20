IPL 2026 GT vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad stadium key stats
In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless run across five matches has been a setback for MI, with other pacers also failing to make regular breakthroughs.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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The in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim to extend their winning streak to four matches in IPL 2026 when they take on struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20, in match 30 of the tournament.
Shubman Gill’s GT began the season with consecutive defeats against PBKS and RR but have since bounced back strongly with victories over DC, LSG, and KKR. However, their middle order remains a concern, as it has yet to deliver consistent contributions—an issue the team will hope to address against MI.
Meanwhile, MI started their campaign with a win over KKR, breaking a 14-year opening-match drought, but have since suffered losses to DC, RR, RCB, and PBKS. While their top order has shown some promise, the middle and lower order have struggled to make an impact.
In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah’s wicketless run across five matches has been a setback for MI, with other pacers also failing to make regular breakthroughs. On a positive note, Afghan spinner AM Ghazanfar has emerged as a bright spot. However, the five-time champions will need a collective effort if they are to overcome GT on Monday.
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Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch Report for GT vs MI, IPL 2026
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has already hosted two matches in IPL 2026, and both have produced high-scoring contests. The average first-innings total in these games has been around 195, highlighting how favourable the pitch has been for batting. With conditions expected to remain the same, another high-scoring encounter seems likely on Monday at the massive venue.
Given the trend, the captain winning the toss will probably choose to field first, aiming to restrict the opposition to a chaseable total, ideally under 200 runs, to make the target more manageable under pressure later in the match.
IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
Gujarat Titans have played a total of 25 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 14 matches and losing 11 over the years.
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium
Mumbai Indians have played 6 matches IPL at this venue so far and have tasted success just once here.
IPL 2026: GT vs MI head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium
Gt and MI have played 4 matches in Ahmedabad, with the hosts winning each and every one of them.
|GT vs MI H2H in Ahmedabad
|Match
|Winner
|Margin
|Date
|GT vs MI
|GT
|55 runs
|Apr 25, 2023
|GT vs MI
|GT
|62 runs
|May 26, 2023
|GT vs MI
|GT
|6 runs
|Mar 24, 2024
|GT vs MI
|GT
|36 runs
|Mar 29, 2025
What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?
The last IPL match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium was Match 26 of IPL 2026 between GT and KKR with the hosts winning comfortably by 5 wickets on the night this season.
Narendra Modi Stadium: Key stats
|Narendra Modi Stadium key T20 stats
|Metric
|Value
|Total Matches
|18
|Matches Won Batting First
|12
|Matches Won Bowling First
|6
|Average 1st Innings Score
|178
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|151
|Highest Total Recorded
|255/5 (IND vs NZ)
|Lowest Total Recorded
|66/10 (NZ vs IND)
|Highest Score Chased
|178/3 (RSA vs NZ)
|Lowest Score Defended
|107/7 (WIW vs INDW)
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST