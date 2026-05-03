IPL 2026 GT vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

A crucial encounter awaits as Gujarat Titans (GT) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Punjab Kings have been one of the standout teams this season, leading the table with 13 points. A victory here would almost guarantee their place in the playoffs. Despite a recent setback, they are expected to persist with the same XI. Their batting has been fearless, successfully chasing down 200-plus targets, but the bowling unit has shown vulnerability in defending totals.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are gaining momentum at the right time with back-to-back wins. Their top order has clicked consistently, and the bowlers have complemented them well by applying pressure. However, the middle order remains a slight concern, especially in tight chases.

The two sides met in the tournament opener, where PBKS edged GT in a thriller. With stakes higher now, Gujarat will be eager to level the head-to-head, while Punjab look to assert dominance with a season double.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch Report for GT vs PBKS, IPL 2026

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is typically a good batting track, known for its consistent bounce and true pace. The ball tends to come onto the bat nicely, allowing stroke-makers to play freely and build big totals, especially once they settle in.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad Stadium stats That said, it isn’t entirely one-dimensional. Fast bowlers can extract some early movement, particularly under lights, making the new-ball phase crucial. Hit-the-deck seamers often find assistance by using the pitch’s natural bounce to trouble batters. As the match progresses, the surface can slow down slightly, bringing spinners into play, with some grip and turn available for those who vary their pace effectively.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans have played 27 matches in the IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, out of which they have won 15 matches and have been on the losing end on 12 occasions.

IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Punjab Kings have played seven games at this venue, out of which they have won four games and lost three games.

IPL 2026: GT vs PBKS head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT and PBKS have played against each other two times at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS emerged victorious on both occasions.

What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The last IPL match played at Narendra Modi Stadium was Match 42 of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

RCB batted first in the match and were bundled out for just 155. In reply, GT stumbled a little, but with the help of skipper Shubman Gill’s brilliant 43-run innings off just 18 balls, they chased down the total with four wickets and 25 balls to spare.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Key stats