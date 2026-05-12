IPL 2026 GT vs SRH: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set for a blockbuster showdown in Match 56 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 12. With both teams level on 14 points from 11 matches, the contest could play a major role in deciding the playoff race, as the winner will climb to the top of the standings and move a step closer to qualification.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have looked dominant with the bat throughout the tournament. Their explosive top order and reliable middle order have consistently powered the team to imposing totals. Despite their strong run, bowling remains an area of concern for SRH as they continue to concede heavily even while striking at regular intervals. Given their recent performances, the franchise is expected to stick with the same playing XI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have relied on a simple but highly effective formula. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have delivered breakthroughs in the powerplay, while Rashid Khan’s improved form has added control in the middle overs. Combined with an in-form batting lineup and four consecutive wins, GT appear well prepared for the high-pressure encounter.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for GT vs SRH, IPL 2026

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to offer excellent conditions for batting, with even bounce and good carry allowing batters to trust the surface and play their shots freely. Once set, stroke-makers can cash in and accelerate quickly, making high-scoring contests a regular feature at this venue.

However, the surface is likely to provide something for the bowlers as well, particularly in the early overs. Pacers could get some seam movement and extra bounce with the new ball, especially during the evening under lights.

Bowlers who hit hard lengths consistently may enjoy success in the powerplay phase. As the game wears on, the pitch could become slightly slower, bringing spinners and change-of-pace bowlers into the contest with some grip available in the middle overs.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans have played 28 matches in the IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, out of which they have won 16 matches and have been on the losing end on 12 occasions.

IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played five games at this venue, out of which they have won just one game and ended on the losing side four times.

IPL 2026: GT vs SRH head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT and SRH have faced each other three times at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and it was the home side GT who emerged victorious on all three occasions.

What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium was Match 46 of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS batted first in the match and were restricted to a sub-par total of 163 for 9 after 20 overs despite Suryansh Shedge’s brilliant innings of 57 runs. In reply, GT, with the help of a brilliant half-century from Sai Sudharsan (57 runs off 41 balls), chased down the total with one ball and four wickets to spare.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Key stats