IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans rope in Connor Esterhuizen for injured Tom Banton
Esterhuizen made his T20I debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match series held last month.
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gujarat Titans have brought in South African wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for England’s Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2026 due to a finger injury. The move adds fresh depth to GT’s squad as they look to maintain balance in their batting and wicketkeeping options for the remainder of the season.
Rising South African Talent
The 24-year-old Esterhuizen has recently begun making his mark on the international stage. He made his T20I debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match series held last month. Despite being new to international cricket, he quickly impressed with his performances, showing maturity beyond his experience.
Match-Winning Debut Series Impact
Esterhuizen had a dream start to his international career, delivering standout performances in the series. He went on to win two Player of the Match awards and was also named Player of the Series. His contributions played a key role in South Africa’s comeback victory, as they overturned a 2-1 deficit to win the series 3-2.
Role in Gujarat Titans Setup
This will be Esterhuizen’s first-ever stint in the IPL, marking a major opportunity in his career. At Gujarat Titans, he is expected to serve primarily as a backup wicketkeeper to Jos Buttler while also providing additional batting strength in the middle order if required. The franchise secured his services at his base price of ₹75 lakh, banking on his recent form and potential to adapt quickly to high-pressure T20 cricket.
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Topics : Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:31 PM IST