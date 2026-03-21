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IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans SWOT analysis, players' list, match timings

Gujarat Titans will start their campaign in IPL 2026 against Punjab Kings on March 31 in New Chandigarh

GT SWOT analysis IPL 2026

GT SWOT analysis IPL 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Gujarat Titans (GT), who became only the second team after Rajasthan Royals (RR) to win the trophy in their debut season back in 2022, are set to enter IPL 2026 with a settled squad and aim to win their second title.
 
GT, after winning the title in 2022 and finishing as runners-up in 2023, failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024. However, they made a strong comeback in 2025, reaching the playoffs for the third time before going down to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator match.
 
However, despite the loss, GT backed their core squad and kept almost all their regular players, like Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sai Kishore and Kagiso Rabada.
 
 
They went on to add players like Jason Holder and Tom Banton in the players' auction last year to further strengthen the squad. GT’s biggest strength will once again be their Indian players' depth, along with some top-brass international talent.
 
With all this in mind, let us take a look at the detailed SWOT analysis of the team ahead of IPL 2026.

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Strengths

Stability within the squad remains a major advantage for Gujarat Titans heading into IPL 2026. With the core group largely intact, the players are well-versed with their roles, allowing the team to focus more on execution than restructuring. The opening combination of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provides a dependable foundation, built on consistency rather than aggression. Their ability to anchor innings and build partnerships makes them one of the more reliable pairs in the competition. The addition of Jos Buttler at No. 3 further strengthens the top order, giving Gujarat a balanced mix of stability and firepower.
 
The bowling attack, particularly the pace unit, looks well-equipped. Mohammed Siraj and Jason Holder bring experience and control, while Prasidh Krishna adds bounce and wicket-taking ability. The presence of multiple seam options, including left-arm variety in Luke Wood, gives the Titans flexibility based on conditions. 

Weaknesses

The middle order continues to be a potential area of concern for Gujarat Titans. The departure of Sherfane Rutherford leaves a gap in the No. 4 position, and while options like Glenn Phillips and Tom Banton are available, neither has consistently delivered in that role in the IPL. This uncertainty could put additional pressure on the top order to do the bulk of the scoring.
 
Finishing remains another grey area. Rahul Tewatia has proven his ability in crunch situations, but the side may be overly dependent on him in the closing overs. Contributions from players like Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan with the bat will be crucial, but their inconsistency could hurt the team in tight matches.

Opportunities

IPL 2026 presents a significant platform for Shubman Gill to elevate his T20 credentials. While he has been a prolific performer in the IPL, translating that success consistently at the international level remains a work in progress. With added responsibility as a leader, this season offers him a chance to redefine his approach and make a stronger impact in the shortest format.
 
Additionally, players like Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna have an opportunity to further cement their reputations as dependable performers. A strong season from the younger core could not only benefit Gujarat but also strengthen their case for bigger roles in Indian cricket.

Threats

Rashid Khan’s recent dip in form poses a concern for Gujarat Titans. As one of the team’s key match-winners, his effectiveness with the ball is crucial to their overall balance. If his struggles continue, it could significantly weaken the team’s bowling attack, especially in the middle overs where he has traditionally been dominant.
 
Another potential issue is the team’s reliance on a few key players. Injuries or loss of form among top-order batters like Sudharsan or Gill could expose the lack of depth in the batting line-up. Managing player fitness and ensuring broader contributions across the squad will be vital for Gujarat to remain competitive throughout the season.

Gujarat Titans: Full squad for IPL 2026

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans full schedule

Match No Date Opponent Venue City Time (IST)
4 Mar 31, 2026 Punjab Kings Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium New Chandigarh 7:30 PM
9 Apr 4, 2026 Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 7:30 PM
14 Apr 8, 2026 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi 7:30 PM
19 Apr 12, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow 3:30 PM
 

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Topics : Shubman Gill Indian Premier League Gujarat Titans Cricket News

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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