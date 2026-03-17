IPL 2026: Harshit Rana to miss majority of KKR season after knee surgery

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are likely to be without fast bowler Harshit Rana for a significant portion of IPL 2026 as he continues his recovery from knee surgery performed in February. The injury traces back to India’s T20 World Cup warm-up clash against South Africa, where Rana experienced discomfort after bowling just one over. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI medical team, with no confirmed timeline for his return.

Second consecutive tournament miss?

If Rana is ruled out of the entire IPL season, it would mark his second straight major absence. The young pacer had already missed the T20 World Cup, a tournament India went on to win. Despite his setback, Rana was recently recognized at the BCCI awards, where he received the Best International Debutant honor.

Injury Details and Replacement

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Vaibhav eyes history, targets Chris Gayle's 175-run record Reports indicate that Rana sustained a ligament strain in his right knee during the warm-up fixture, forcing him to withdraw from the tournament. He was subsequently replaced in the squad by Mohammed Siraj, who featured in only one match during India’s campaign.

KKR’s Fast-Bowling Challenges

KKR’s pace department has faced further setbacks ahead of the new season. Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman will not be part of the squad after the BCCI directed the franchise to release him amid geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh earlier this year.

To fill the gap, KKR brought in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani, who recently opted out of a Pakistan Super League deal to join the IPL franchise.

Squad Depth and Fitness Concerns

Despite the absences, KKR still have several pace options, including Matheesha Pathirana, Vaibhav Arora, Akash Deep, Umran Malik, and Kartik Tyagi. All-rounders Cameron Green and Ramandeep Singh also add depth to the bowling unit. However, there have been minor concerns around Pathirana’s fitness after a recent calf injury, though his participation in the IPL is not currently in doubt.

KKR's season opener and fixtures

KKR are scheduled to begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. They will then play home fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants in evening matches.