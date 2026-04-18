IPL 2026: How has Ranji Trophy star Auqib Nabi fared with DC so far

Before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, many uncapped players were the talk of the town, with fans and critics expecting big things from them this season. One such name was the 29-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, Auqib Nabi.

Nabi, who was signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 8.40 crore during the player auction last year, came into the tournament after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26.

However, the pacer has failed to deliver so far this season after going wicketless in his first two games.

Slight wait before debut

When it was announced that DC would be starting their IPL 2026 campaign without the services of their lead pacer Mitchell Starc, many argued that they should start with Auqib Nabi in the playing 11.

However, Nabi had to wait a little before finally getting his debut cap against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in DC’s fourth game of the season. Despite the hyped debut, Nabi only bowled two overs in the match and conceded 17 runs without taking a wicket. With the bat, he faced two balls and scored four runs as DC lost the game by 23 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups He retained his place in the squad for the clash against RCB on Saturday, but again, in the three overs he bowled, he conceded 36 runs and remained wicketless.

Incredible domestic season

Auqib Nabi has been a great asset for Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit over the past couple of years. In the Ranji Trophy 2024–25 season, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker before ending as the highest wicket-taker in the 2025–26 season with 60 wickets to his name.

His performance was even more important in 2025–26, as his efforts helped Jammu and Kashmir win their maiden Ranji Trophy title after beating Karnataka in the final. Nabi, with bowling figures of 5 for 54, was one of the key performers for his team in the final.

Long road ahead