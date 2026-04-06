IPL 2026: Impact Player rule hurting skill balance, says DC's Jamieson

Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson on Monday joined a growing chorus of players criticising the IPL's controversial Impact Player rule, saying it "takes a lot of the skill out of the game.

Several current and former cricketers have voiced concerns over the rule, which allows teams to substitute a player from a list of five at any point during a match.

While some argue it hampers the development of all-rounders, others feel it has tilted the balance in favour of batters as teams can now attack throughout 20 overs with the cushion of having an extra willow wielder at number eight.

"Personally, I'm not a fan of it. I think it takes a lot of the skill out of the game," Jamieson said in a select media interaction ahead Delhi Capitals game against Gujarat Titans.

"I think if you can bat 9 or 10, you don't have to have the same sort of batsmanship that you probably once had to have," he added.

Introduced in 2023, the rule is set to remain in place until 2027.

Jamieson stressed that the concept is not prevalent in international cricket and underlined the value of traditional all-round skills.

"I think there's something to be said around, especially all-rounders, guys that can bowl and bat and offer balance to a team that way. And it does take a little bit of that skill out of the game." The lanky Black Cap also reminded that none of the other big leagues in the world use the 'Impact Player' rule.

"You don't see too many other places around the world or international cricket that have the Impact Player rule. It's probably for a good reason," he added.

Jamieson, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2026 season, is yet to feature in the playing XI, with teams restricted to fielding only four overseas players.

"Obviously, you want to play. Everyone here wants to be able to find a way to contribute to this team winning games.

"But equally, you're very aware that only four overseas players can play. There's class from one through to 20-odd and for me personally, there's no better place to be in terms of getting better as a cricketer than the IPL.

"So, it's not like you need to play to get benefit from it. There's still ways of contributing through trainings, through meetings, through helping around the boundary.

"For me, it's just kind of the best place to be in terms of just growing your game, whether that's on the park or off it.

On the nature of pitches this season, Jamieson said conditions have been more balanced compared to expectations.

"We spent January here with New Zealand and it felt like a bowler's graveyard. And at times during the T20 World Cup, it felt like that too. So, you're a little bit nervous coming over, thinking you're going to have two months of that.

"But the wickets have been a little bit more (helpful) (allowing) even (contest) between bat and ball. We've seen, obviously, a couple of high-scoring games. But equally, there's been some games where there's been some help and assistance. So, that's obviously great for us, the bowling..

Jamieson returned from a lengthy injury layoff during the series against South Africa.

"I've had 1516 months uninterrupted now where I've played pretty much everything. So the body is in a good place. Obviously, there was a bit of a niggly run with a couple of injuries, but I managed to find the root cause of those and fix that up.

"So I'm in a really good place now. It's nice to be here and to be involved, and I'm looking forward to the next couple of months with this team.

He spoke about adapting to the evolving demands of T20 cricket.

"I think it's tricky. The game has moved forward a lot, especially from a batting perspective. Scores are getting higher and powerplays are often the easiest time to score now..

"The key is not to move away from your strengths. You can get caught trying to do too much, which plays into the batter's hands. You're trying to mix pace, bounce and movement, and structure your overs so batters can't predict what's coming.