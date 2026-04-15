IPL 2026: Injury blow to LSG! Rishabh Pant walks off injured vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants have been possibly hit with a body blow as their skipper Rishabh Pant walked off the field while batting in what appeared to be an elbow injury during their IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.Pant walked in to bat at number three after Markram was dismissed and received the blow during Josh Hazlewood's over with the ball hitting his elbow in the 5th over. After receiving some treatment on the field, the docs and Pant both decided it was better to walk off with the wicketkeeper-batter evidently in some discomfort.(More to follow)