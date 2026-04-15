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IPL 2026: Injury blow to LSG! Rishabh Pant walks off injured vs RCB

Pant walked in to bat at number three after Markram was dismissed and received the blow during Josh Hazlewood's over with the ball hitting his elbow in the 5th over.

Pant walked off with an elbow injury vs RCB

Pant walked off with an elbow injury vs RCB

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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Lucknow Super Giants have been possibly hit with a body blow as their skipper Rishabh Pant walked off the field while batting in what appeared to be an elbow injury during their IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.  Pant walked in to bat at number three after Markram was dismissed and received the blow during Josh Hazlewood's over with the ball hitting his elbow in the 5th over. After receiving some treatment on the field, the docs and Pant both decided it was better to walk off with the wicketkeeper-batter evidently in some discomfort.  (More to follow)
 

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Topics : Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

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