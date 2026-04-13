IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan shines in Hyderabad with a 44-ball 91 vs RR
Ishan Kishan's 91-run dismissal against RR has now made him only the third SRH batter to be dismissed in nervous nineties in IPL
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in skipper and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan continued his purple patch in 2026 as the southpaw, in match 21 of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scored a brilliant 44-ball 91-run innings.
Earlier, RR won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The hosts lost their first wicket early as Jofra Archer dismissed Abhishek Sharma on 0. Ishan then came out to bat and, despite the early wicket, started in an aggressive manner to bring up his second fifty of the season in just 30 balls.
He then picked up the pace and went on to score the next 41 runs in just 13 balls before finally getting dismissed by Sandeep Sharma to miss his well-deserved century by just 9 runs.
Equals unwanted record for SRH
Ishan Kishan’s 91-run dismissal against RR has now made him only the third SRH batter to be dismissed in nervous nineties in IPL. Before Kishan, Warner was dismissed between 90 and 100 three times, while Jonny Bairstow also failed to score a ton after crossing the 90-run mark once.
Full list of players dismissed on nervous nineties for SRH
|Player
|Score
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|David Warner
|90
|Chennai Super Kings
|Ranchi
|2014
|David Warner
|91
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Visakhapatnam
|2015
|David Warner
|92
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Hyderabad
|2016
|Jonny Bairstow
|97
|Punjab Kings
|Dubai
|2020
|Ishan Kishan
|91
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|2026
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 9:10 PM IST