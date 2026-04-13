IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan shines in Hyderabad with a 44-ball 91 vs RR

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stand-in skipper and Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan continued his purple patch in 2026 as the southpaw, in match 21 of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, scored a brilliant 44-ball 91-run innings.

Earlier, RR won the toss and invited SRH to bat first. The hosts lost their first wicket early as Jofra Archer dismissed Abhishek Sharma on 0. Ishan then came out to bat and, despite the early wicket, started in an aggressive manner to bring up his second fifty of the season in just 30 balls.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: BCCI announces venue change for both the CSK vs GT matches He then picked up the pace and went on to score the next 41 runs in just 13 balls before finally getting dismissed by Sandeep Sharma to miss his well-deserved century by just 9 runs.

Equals unwanted record for SRH

Ishan Kishan’s 91-run dismissal against RR has now made him only the third SRH batter to be dismissed in nervous nineties in IPL. Before Kishan, Warner was dismissed between 90 and 100 three times, while Jonny Bairstow also failed to score a ton after crossing the 90-run mark once.

Full list of players dismissed on nervous nineties for SRH

Player Score Opposition Venue Year David Warner 90 Chennai Super Kings Ranchi 2014 David Warner 91 Kolkata Knight Riders Visakhapatnam 2015 David Warner 92 Royal Challengers Bangalore Hyderabad 2016 Jonny Bairstow 97 Punjab Kings Dubai 2020 Ishan Kishan 91 Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 2026

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IPL 2026 Match 21, SRH vs RR:

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PLAYING 11