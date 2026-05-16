IPL 2026 KKR vs GT: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens Stadium stats

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of IPL 2026 at the historic Eden Gardens on May 16 in what promises to be a crucial encounter for both teams.

KKR head into the contest under immense pressure after a disappointing campaign so far. The defending champions currently occupy the eighth spot on the points table, having secured only four wins in 11 matches. Their latest setback against Royal Challengers Bengaluru dealt another major blow to their playoff hopes. With just three league games left in the season, Kolkata now find themselves in a do-or-die situation where every remaining match is effectively a knockout fixture if they hope to stay alive in the race for the top four.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans have emerged as one of the strongest teams this season. Sitting second in the standings with eight victories from 12 matches, GT have built strong momentum at the perfect stage of the tournament. The Titans are currently on a five-match winning streak and look like serious title contenders heading into the playoffs phase.

Another victory against KKR would significantly strengthen Gujarat’s hold near the top of the table and could potentially make them the first side to officially seal qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Eden Gardens: Pitch report for KKR vs GT, IPL 2026

Eden Gardens remains one of India’s most historic cricket stadiums, and the surface during IPL 2026 has largely favoured bowlers. The pitch has tended to play slightly slow, allowing both pacers and spinners to make an impact. Spinners have found appreciable turn and grip off the wicket, while fast bowlers have benefited from early seam movement and uneven bounce, especially those who rely on hard lengths.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Why CSK and LSG players are wearing black armbands today? However, even with assistance available for the bowlers, batters can still score freely once set due to the fast outfield and the surrounding practice pitches, which help the ball race away quickly after crossing the infield.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 99 encounters at this venue, having won 55 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Eden Gardens

Gujarat Titans have had a perfect record at the Eden Gardens since joining the IPL and have managed to register 3 wins in as many games over the years.

IPL 2026: KKR vs GT head-to-head at Eden Gardens

KKR and GT have played each other 2 times with the Gujarat Titans coming out on top in both of the games.

What happened in the last IPL match at Eden Gardens?

The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens witnessed another encounter for Kolkata Knight Riders, this time against Rajasthan Royals. KKR continues their winning streak on the night as they defeated RR by 4 wickets on the night.