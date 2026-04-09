IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens key stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be under pressure to find their first win of the season when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens today. Having struggled in their opening games, KKR’s batting fragility and underperforming bowling unit remain key concerns. Their last outing against Punjab Kings saw them slump to 25 for 2 before rain handed them a point, masking deeper issues.

LSG, on the other hand, come into this clash with momentum, powered by a disciplined bowling attack led by Mohammed Shami. The veteran pacer was outstanding in the previous game, and his ability to strike early in the powerplay could once again trouble KKR’s shaky top order. LSG have consistently dominated the early overs, reducing opposition sides to 26 for 4 in successive matches.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups KKR may look at changes, with options like Tim Seifert or Rachin Ravindra in contention, while they will also hope for improved returns from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. With Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Rishabh Pant in form, LSG appear better balanced, making the early exchanges crucial in determining the outcome.

Eden Gardens: Pitch Report for KKR vs LSG, IPL 2026

Eden Gardens in Kolkata has, in recent seasons, developed a strong reputation as a batting-friendly venue, often producing high-scoring encounters in the IPL. The surface here is typically flat and true, allowing batters to play through the line with confidence. Combined with a lightning-quick outfield, it rewards stroke play and ensures that even well-timed shots quickly find the boundary.

Fast bowlers may get some movement with the new ball early on, but that assistance tends to fade quickly as the pitch settles. Spinners, too, generally find limited turn and have to rely more on variations and accuracy rather than surface help, making life tough for bowlers across phases.

So far in IPL 2026, Eden Gardens has hosted just one full match, a run-fest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, further reinforcing its batting-friendly nature. With conditions unlikely to change drastically, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards, where both teams will look to maximise powerplay opportunities and maintain momentum through the middle overs.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens

KKR have played a total of 64 matches at Eden Gardens Stadium, winning 35 matches and losing 27 of them over the years. Two matches ended in a no result.

IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants have played a total of four matches at this venue; they have won two games and have ended on the losing side on two occasions.

IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG head-to-head at Eden Gardens

KKR and LSG have faced each other three times at Eden Gardens, out of which LSG have won two games, while KKR have emerged victorious on one occasion.

What happened in the last IPL match at Eden Gardens?

The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens was between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this season.

PBKS, after winning the toss, invited KKR to bat first. The hosts got off to a struggling start and were reduced to 25 for 2 after 3.4 overs before rain arrived and washed the match out, forcing both teams to share one point each.

Eden Gardens: Key stats