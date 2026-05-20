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IPL 2026 KKR vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 100 encounters at Eden Gardens, winning 56 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in a no-contest

Pitch report for KKR vs MI

Pitch report for KKR vs MI

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are set for a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, as the tournament heads into its final stretch of league-stage fixtures. While KKR are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their late resurgence and avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings.
 
For Kolkata, this is a must-win encounter. Sitting in the lower half of the table, they need victories in both their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Their batting has shown flashes of promise, especially through Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who have provided solid starts. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane’s lack of runs in recent outings has left the middle order under pressure.
 
 
KKR’s bowling unit has been effective in taking wickets but has struggled to contain runs during the death overs. That balance will be key against MI.
 
Mumbai Indians head into the contest after a confidence-boosting win over Punjab Kings. With their top order regaining rhythm and the bowling attack showing better discipline, MI will be eager to spoil KKR’s playoff push. 

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Eden Gardens: Pitch report for KKR vs MI, IPL 2026

The pitch at Eden Gardens has played as a batting-friendly surface throughout the 2026 season, with teams finding plenty of value for their shots. The track has remained flat and true, allowing batters to play aggressively from the start while offering very little assistance to bowlers.
 
One of the biggest trends at the venue this season has been the success of chasing sides. Both matches played here have seen targets in excess of 220 being successfully chased down, underlining how difficult it has been for teams to defend totals despite posting imposing scores.
 
With the surface expected to remain good for batting across both innings and dew likely to play a role later in the evening, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first and chasing once again.

IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 100 encounters at this venue, winning 56 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Eden Gardens

Mumbai Indians have played 14 matches at Eden Gardens, out of which they have won 10 and lost four.

IPL 2026: KKR vs MI head-to-head at Eden Gardens

Season Match Date Winner Margin
2024 May 11, 2024 KKR 18 runs
2019 Apr 28, 2019 KKR 34 runs
2018 May 9, 2018 MI 102 runs
2017 May 13, 2017 MI 9 runs
2016 Apr 13, 2016 MI 6 wickets
2015 Apr 8, 2015 KKR 7 wickets
2013 Apr 24, 2013 MI 5 wickets
2012 May 12, 2012 MI 27 runs
2011 Apr 11, 2011 KKR 9 wickets
2010 Apr 19, 2010 KKR 9 wickets
2008 Apr 29, 2008 MI 7 wickets

What happened in the last IPL match at Eden Gardens?

The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens was Match 52 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
 
KKR batted first in the match and posted a mammoth total of 247 for 4 in 20 overs with the help of Finn Allen’s brilliant innings of 93. In reply, GT could only reach 218 for 4 in 20 overs as KKR walked away with a comprehensive 29-run win.

Eden Gardens: Key stats

Eden gardens stadium key T20 stats (Since 2025)
Category Stat Record
Match Results Matches Played 12
Match Results Batting First Won 6
Match Results Batting Second Won 4
Match Results No Result 2
Batting Stats Average 1st Innings Score 195/6
Batting Stats Lowest Total Defended 198
Batting Stats Highest Successful Chase 182
Batting Stats 200+ Totals 9
Batting Stats Average Sixes Per Match 15
Pace Bowling Overs Percentage 55.00%
Pace Bowling Wickets 70
Pace Bowling Bowling Average 30.6
Pace Bowling Economy Rate 10.4
Pace Bowling Balls Per Wicket 18
Spin Bowling Overs Percentage 45.00%
Spin Bowling Wickets 49
Spin Bowling Bowling Average 28.1
Spin Bowling Economy Rate 8.2
Spin Bowling Balls Per Wicket 21
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

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