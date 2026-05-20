IPL 2026 KKR vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats
Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 100 encounters at Eden Gardens, winning 56 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in a no-contest
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are set for a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, as the tournament heads into its final stretch of league-stage fixtures. While KKR are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their late resurgence and avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings.
For Kolkata, this is a must-win encounter. Sitting in the lower half of the table, they need victories in both their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Their batting has shown flashes of promise, especially through Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who have provided solid starts. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane’s lack of runs in recent outings has left the middle order under pressure.
KKR’s bowling unit has been effective in taking wickets but has struggled to contain runs during the death overs. That balance will be key against MI.
Mumbai Indians head into the contest after a confidence-boosting win over Punjab Kings. With their top order regaining rhythm and the bowling attack showing better discipline, MI will be eager to spoil KKR’s playoff push.
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Eden Gardens: Pitch report for KKR vs MI, IPL 2026
The pitch at Eden Gardens has played as a batting-friendly surface throughout the 2026 season, with teams finding plenty of value for their shots. The track has remained flat and true, allowing batters to play aggressively from the start while offering very little assistance to bowlers.
One of the biggest trends at the venue this season has been the success of chasing sides. Both matches played here have seen targets in excess of 220 being successfully chased down, underlining how difficult it has been for teams to defend totals despite posting imposing scores.
With the surface expected to remain good for batting across both innings and dew likely to play a role later in the evening, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first and chasing once again.
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 100 encounters at this venue, winning 56 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in no contest.
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Eden Gardens
Mumbai Indians have played 14 matches at Eden Gardens, out of which they have won 10 and lost four.
IPL 2026: KKR vs MI head-to-head at Eden Gardens
|Season
|Match Date
|Winner
|Margin
|2024
|May 11, 2024
|KKR
|18 runs
|2019
|Apr 28, 2019
|KKR
|34 runs
|2018
|May 9, 2018
|MI
|102 runs
|2017
|May 13, 2017
|MI
|9 runs
|2016
|Apr 13, 2016
|MI
|6 wickets
|2015
|Apr 8, 2015
|KKR
|7 wickets
|2013
|Apr 24, 2013
|MI
|5 wickets
|2012
|May 12, 2012
|MI
|27 runs
|2011
|Apr 11, 2011
|KKR
|9 wickets
|2010
|Apr 19, 2010
|KKR
|9 wickets
|2008
|Apr 29, 2008
|MI
|7 wickets
What happened in the last IPL match at Eden Gardens?
The last IPL match played at Eden Gardens was Match 52 of IPL 2026 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
KKR batted first in the match and posted a mammoth total of 247 for 4 in 20 overs with the help of Finn Allen’s brilliant innings of 93. In reply, GT could only reach 218 for 4 in 20 overs as KKR walked away with a comprehensive 29-run win.
Eden Gardens: Key stats
|Eden gardens stadium key T20 stats (Since 2025)
|Category
|Stat
|Record
|Match Results
|Matches Played
|12
|Match Results
|Batting First Won
|6
|Match Results
|Batting Second Won
|4
|Match Results
|No Result
|2
|Batting Stats
|Average 1st Innings Score
|195/6
|Batting Stats
|Lowest Total Defended
|198
|Batting Stats
|Highest Successful Chase
|182
|Batting Stats
|200+ Totals
|9
|Batting Stats
|Average Sixes Per Match
|15
|Pace Bowling
|Overs Percentage
|55.00%
|Pace Bowling
|Wickets
|70
|Pace Bowling
|Bowling Average
|30.6
|Pace Bowling
|Economy Rate
|10.4
|Pace Bowling
|Balls Per Wicket
|18
|Spin Bowling
|Overs Percentage
|45.00%
|Spin Bowling
|Wickets
|49
|Spin Bowling
|Bowling Average
|28.1
|Spin Bowling
|Economy Rate
|8.2
|Spin Bowling
|Balls Per Wicket
|21
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 2:49 PM IST