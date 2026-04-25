IPL 2026: KL Rahul equals Chris Gayle's record with 6th IPL hundred
Rahul reached his hundred in just 47 deliveries, hitting 13 boundaries and 6 sixes on the day.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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KL Rahul scored his 6th IPL hundred during the IPL 2026 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Rahul reached his hundred in just 47 deliveries, hitting 13 boundaries and 6 sixes on the day. Rahul's 6th IPL hundred also equalled Chris Gayle's record with the DC opener scoring his 6th IPL career hundred. This was KL Rahul’s quickest IPL century, reaching the milestone in just 47 balls. His previous fastest hundred came off 56 deliveries against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in 2022. With this remarkable knock, Rahul has also set a new record for Delhi Capitals, registering the highest individual score for the franchise in IPL history.
|Highest individual scores in IPL history
|Rank
|Player
|Score
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Chris Gayle
|175*
|RCB
|PWI
|Bengaluru
|2013
|2
|Brendon McCullum
|158*
|KKR
|RCB
|Bengaluru
|2008
|3
|KL Rahul
|152*
|DC
|PBKS
|Delhi
|2026
|4
|Abhishek Sharma
|141
|SRH
|PBKS
|Hyderabad
|2025
|5
|Quinton de Kock
|140*
|KKR
|LSG
|Mumbai DYP
|2022
|Most hundreds in IPL
|Rank
|Player
|IPL Hundreds
|1
|Virat Kohli
|8
|2
|Jos Buttler
|7
|3
|Chris Gayle
|6
|4
|KL Rahul
|6
|5
|Sanju Samson
|5
Rahul’s innings also holds special significance as he becomes only the second Indian batter to score 150+ in Men’s T20 cricket, after Tilak Varma’s 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the 2024/25 season Delhi Capitals end their innings at a massive 264, which becomes their highest total in IPL history. This comfortably surpasses their previous best of 189* made by David Warner and Naman Ojha against Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad back in 2012. The match also features some of the biggest partnerships ever recorded in the IPL across any wicket.
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 5:02 PM IST