IPL 2026: KL Rahul equals Chris Gayle's record with 6th IPL hundred

Highest individual scores in IPL history Rank Player Score Team Opponent Venue Year 1 Chris Gayle 175* RCB PWI Bengaluru 2013 2 Brendon McCullum 158* KKR RCB Bengaluru 2008 3 KL Rahul 152* DC PBKS Delhi 2026 4 Abhishek Sharma 141 SRH PBKS Hyderabad 2025 5 Quinton de Kock 140* KKR LSG Mumbai DYP 2022

Most hundreds in IPL Rank Player IPL Hundreds 1 Virat Kohli 8 2 Jos Buttler 7 3 Chris Gayle 6 4 KL Rahul 6 5 Sanju Samson 5

KL Rahul scored his 6th IPL hundred during the IPL 2026 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.Rahul reached his hundred in just 47 deliveries, hitting 13 boundaries and 6 sixes on the day. Rahul's 6th IPL hundred also equalled Chris Gayle's record with the DC opener scoring his 6th IPL career hundred.This was KL Rahul’s quickest IPL century, reaching the milestone in just 47 balls. His previous fastest hundred came off 56 deliveries against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in 2022. With this remarkable knock, Rahul has also set a new record for Delhi Capitals, registering the highest individual score for the franchise in IPL history.He went past Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 128 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was scored at this same venue in 2018. The innings further highlights Rahul’s consistency and ability to play explosive, record-breaking knocks in high-pressure IPL matches.KL ended his innings on 152* as he ended up scoring the third highest individual score in IPL history.Rahul’s innings also holds special significance as he becomes only the second Indian batter to score 150+ in Men’s T20 cricket, after Tilak Varma’s 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the 2024/25 seasonDelhi Capitals end their innings at a massive 264, which becomes their highest total in IPL history. This comfortably surpasses their previous best of 189* made by David Warner and Naman Ojha against Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad back in 2012. The match also features some of the biggest partnerships ever recorded in the IPL across any wicket.