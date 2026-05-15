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IPL 2026: Kuldip, Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel-Thushara

Kuldip will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh, whereas Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of Rs 1.6 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

IPL 2026 injury replacements for CSK and RCB

IPL 2026 injury replacements for CSK and RCB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings on Friday named Delhi left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav as the replacement for Khaleel Ahmed, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought in Englishman Richard Gleeson to fill in for Nuwan Thushara in the ongoing IPL.

Both Khaleel and Thushara have been ruled out due to injuries.

Kuldip will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh, whereas Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of Rs 1.6 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

Kuldip made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and has featured in three games for the franchise.

 

Gleeson has featured in six T20I games for his country, taking nine wickets.

He represented CSK and Mumbai Indians in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the league, featuring in two games for CSK and one for Mumbai Indians respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

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