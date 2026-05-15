IPL 2026: Kuldip, Gleeson named injury replacements for Khaleel-Thushara

Chennai Super Kings on Friday named Delhi left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav as the replacement for Khaleel Ahmed, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought in Englishman Richard Gleeson to fill in for Nuwan Thushara in the ongoing IPL.

Both Khaleel and Thushara have been ruled out due to injuries.

Kuldip will join CSK for Rs 30 lakh, whereas Gleeson will join RCB for a fee of Rs 1.6 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

Kuldip made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2021 and has featured in three games for the franchise.

Gleeson has featured in six T20I games for his country, taking nine wickets.

He represented CSK and Mumbai Indians in the 2024 and 2025 editions of the league, featuring in two games for CSK and one for Mumbai Indians respectively.