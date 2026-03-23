IPL 2026 LIVE news updates: KKR name replacement for Akash Deep; Ashwin's bold call on Arjun

Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly set to bring in left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for injured India seamer Akash Deep ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

The 28-year-old Vidarbha bowler, who is yet to make his IPL debut, had previously been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad. While the franchise has not officially confirmed the move, sources indicate that Dubey has been identified as the preferred replacement.

ALSO READ: CSK inducts legends Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden into 1st ever Hall of Fame Ashwin's bold take on Arjun Tendulkar Lucknow Super Giants already have a formidable pace attack, and according to former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, this could make it tough for Arjun Tendulkar to find a place in the playing XI. The young left-arm pacer, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, faces stiff competition in a bowling unit that includes names like Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Mohammed Shami, among others. Ashwin expressed doubts about Arjun’s chances, suggesting that breaking into such a strong lineup would be extremely difficult. He added that unless multiple injuries occur within the squad, it is unlikely that Arjun will get an opportunity to feature regularly. Dubey has impressed in domestic cricket, claiming 16 wickets in eight List A matches. Meanwhile, Akash Deep has been ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a lower-back stress reaction, which is also likely to jeopardize his availability for India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan in June.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 less than a week away, the team news are taking more of a centre stage now with sides naming replacements for their injured absentees just ahead of the tournament. KKR are having the most difficult of spells with as they too are set to name Saurabh Dubey as the replacement for injured pacer Akash Deep now.