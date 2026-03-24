IPL 2026 LIVE news updates: Eshan Malinga fit to play; Pathirana, Hasaranga still await clearance

The Indian Premier League is starting to pick up some heat as the tournament comes closer with all teams padding up and making sure they're ready for action from March 28th. Team news remains the talk of the town as Eshan Malinga has been cleared by Sri Lanka cricket to play this year with his teammates Pathirana and others still awaiting clearance.

Hasaranga, Pathirana's wait continues

Sri Lanka Cricket has granted clearance to Eshan Malinga for participation in the Indian Premier League, but there is still no confirmation regarding Nuwan Thushara, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who are awaiting their No Objection Certificates ahead of the March 28 start.

Malinga, a 25-year-old pacer, is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, alongside Kamindu Mendis, who has already received approval.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, live streaming Meanwhile, Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants) and Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) are yet to complete mandatory fitness tests, delaying their arrival. Pathirana, a high-value signing, could miss part of the season as his franchise prioritises recovery. There is also uncertainty around Thushara’s clearance, which depends on fitness assessments, although players like Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka have already been approved.

KL Rahul all set to open for DC

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel clarified that KL Rahul was used in the middle order last season due to the team’s combination, which featured two overseas options better suited for the top order.

He pointed out that Rahul has traditionally thrived as an opener and believes promoting him back to the top will help the team secure strong starts in T20 cricket, making things easier for the middle order.

“Last year, he was playing in the middle order because of our team combination. The players we had there were two foreign players, who could play in the top order, and, if you make foreign players play in the middle order, then teams use spin more,” Patel said.

“So, because of this, we used KL Rahul in the middle order last year. He has always been good, in the opening slot, he has made a lot of runs. And if you get a good start in T20 cricket, then it becomes easier for the ones at the back. So, I think till now, we will keep him as an opener,” he added.