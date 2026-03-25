IPL 2026 news LIVE: CSK sign Spencer Johnson as replacement player; RCB find new owners

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Australian pacer Spencer Johnson as a replacement player for injured Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out of IPL 2026 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Johnson, who has prior IPL experience, joins CSK at a base price of ₹1.5 crore and adds a left-arm pace option to their bowling attack.

Johnson’s IPL journey and recent franchise moves

Johnson has featured in nine IPL matches since making his debut with the Gujarat Titans, who signed him for ₹10 crore in the 2024 auction. He later represented Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, playing four matches.

Interestingly, Johnson was recently picked up by Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators as a direct signing. However, he withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons, and the franchise subsequently replaced him with Alzarri Joseph.

New owners for RCB

A consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity arm (BXPE) has acquired ownership of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a deal valued at $1.78 billion (approximately ₹16,706 crore).

The four-group consortium has signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-based Diageo Plc, to acquire full ownership of RCB. The deal includes both the men’s IPL team and the women’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise.

A&W Capital, Moelis, and Khaitan & Co. advised the buyers on the transaction, while Citi India and AZB Partners acted as advisors and legal counsel for USL on the sell side.

Aryaman Birla becomes new RCB chairman

Under the revamped ownership structure of RCB, Aryaman Vikram Birla, who himself was once part of the IPL as a player, will serve as chairman of the franchise, while Satyan Gajwani will take on the role of vice chairman.

The consortium also includes prominent global investors such as David Blitzer of Bolt Ventures and Viral Patel, chief executive officer of Blackstone’s BXPE, bringing a blend of sports, media, and financial expertise to the franchise.

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