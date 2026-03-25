IPL 2026 news LIVE: CSK sign Spencer Johnson as replacement player; RCB find new owners
Under the revamped ownership structure of RCB, Aryaman Vikram Birla, who himself was once part of the IPL as a player, will serve as chairman of the franchise
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Australian pacer Spencer Johnson as a replacement player for injured Nathan Ellis, who was ruled out of IPL 2026 after suffering a hamstring injury.
Johnson, who has prior IPL experience, joins CSK at a base price of ₹1.5 crore and adds a left-arm pace option to their bowling attack.
Johnson’s IPL journey and recent franchise moves
Johnson has featured in nine IPL matches since making his debut with the Gujarat Titans, who signed him for ₹10 crore in the 2024 auction. He later represented Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025, playing four matches.
Interestingly, Johnson was recently picked up by Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators as a direct signing. However, he withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons, and the franchise subsequently replaced him with Alzarri Joseph.
New owners for RCB
A consortium comprising the Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity arm (BXPE) has acquired ownership of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a deal valued at $1.78 billion (approximately ₹16,706 crore).
The four-group consortium has signed a definitive agreement with United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of UK-based Diageo Plc, to acquire full ownership of RCB. The deal includes both the men’s IPL team and the women’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise.
A&W Capital, Moelis, and Khaitan & Co. advised the buyers on the transaction, while Citi India and AZB Partners acted as advisors and legal counsel for USL on the sell side.
Aryaman Birla becomes new RCB chairman
Under the revamped ownership structure of RCB, Aryaman Vikram Birla, who himself was once part of the IPL as a player, will serve as chairman of the franchise, while Satyan Gajwani will take on the role of vice chairman.
The consortium also includes prominent global investors such as David Blitzer of Bolt Ventures and Viral Patel, chief executive officer of Blackstone’s BXPE, bringing a blend of sports, media, and financial expertise to the franchise.
Check all the live updates of the latest news surrounding IPL 2026 here
10:02 AM
IPL 2026 live news updates: CSK signs replacement for injured Ellis
Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings have brought in Australian left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson as a replacement for injured Nathan Ellis ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. Ellis has been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury, prompting CSK to make a swift change to their squad. Johnson, who has prior IPL exposure, joins the franchise at his base price of ₹1.5 crore, offering a valuable left-arm pace option to strengthen their bowling attack.
10:01 AM
IPL 2026 live news updates: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog for the latest IPL 2026 news, featuring players and all ten teams. Stay tuned to get all the updates ahead of the official start of season 19 on March 28.
Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Cricket News
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 10:01 AM IST