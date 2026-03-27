IPL 2026 LIVE: BCCI cancels opening ceremony as tribute to Chinnaswamy stampede victims

In less than 48 hours, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to kick off Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

However, before the start, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a big announcement on Thursday, confirming that IPL 2026 will not have any opening ceremony as a mark of respect for the victims of the stampede that took place during RCB’s victory celebration on June 4 last year.

According to a report by The Times of India, BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia has also confirmed that the board is planning to host a grand closing ceremony on the day of the final.

RCB to play only five matches in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play only five of their seven home matches in Bengaluru during the IPL 2026 season. The defending champions, who traditionally hosted all their home games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, will split their fixtures this year.

The iconic venue in Bengaluru had been barred from hosting cricket matches after a stampede last year claimed 11 lives. However, ahead of IPL 2026, the Karnataka government granted permission for matches to resume at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As a result of the revised arrangement, RCB will stage five home games in Bengaluru, while their remaining two matches will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Big boost for RCB ahead of tournament opener

Meanwhile, RCB have received a timely boost ahead of the IPL 2026 opener against SRH, with Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood officially joining the squad. The franchise confirmed his arrival through its social media handles.

However, the defending champions will have to wait before seeing Hazlewood in action. The right-arm pacer is still recovering from hamstring and Achilles injuries, which also forced him to miss Australia’s home Ashes series against England and ruled him out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Despite the initial setback, Hazlewood’s presence remains a major positive for RCB. He played a pivotal role in their maiden IPL title triumph, picking up 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 17.54, underlining his value to the side once he regains full fitness.

Check all the live updates of the latest news surrounding IPL 2026 here